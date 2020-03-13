'Made In Heaven' S2 Shoot Delayed Due To Global Coronavirus Outbreak

The first season of Made in Heaven was reportedly a huge success. It had premiered in March 2019 on Amazon Prime Video and continued for nine episodes. The lead cast, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Arjun Mathur had managed to impress the audience with their performance while Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti were praised for their work as creators. Fans had been eagerly waiting for Made in Heaven S2 but now it seems, there won't be any.

Made In Heaven S2 delayed due to coronavirus outbreak

As reported, it seems the coronavirus outbreak is the reason for the delay of Made in Heaven S2. The shooting schedule of Made in Heaven S2 was supposed to take place in Europe and reportedly commence from April 2020. But with Europe being one of the most affected places, the makers of the web series did not want to take any chance.

A source has reportedly revealed that Made in Heaven S2 was to include a lot of destination weddings in Europe. Important among these were Spain and Italy. However, with some European countries locked down and India's suspension of visas because of coronavirus pandemic, the shooting schedule of Made in Heaven S2 has been postponed until May.

The unit of Made in Heaven S2 is headed by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Nitya Mehra. The main Made in Heaven S2 cast is still the same with Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur. Other important names from the first season are Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Neena Gupta, Amrita Puri, Vikrant Massey and more. However, it has not yet been revealed who will be a part of Made in Heaven S2 cast. The web series was supposed to release in January 2021. But with the delay in shooting due to coronavirus, the release date might also get postpone although no official statement has been released on the matter.

