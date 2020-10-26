Hilary Duff Celebrates 'brave' Daughter Banks' 2nd Birthday, Says 'Thanks For Choosing Us'

Hilary Duff, who is pregnant with her third child, recently celebrated her youngest daughter's birthday. Hilary Duff's daughter Banks Violet Bair turned two on October 25, Sunday. Celebrating the little munchkin's special day, Hilary Duff took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of her daughter Banks and her family's pictures. The actor wrote, 'Banksy Bair is 2!' and 'HAPPY 2 boo boo'. Take a look at Hilary Duff's Instagram post.

Hilary Duff celebrates daughter's second birthday

The 2.18 minutes video begins with the little one's birth picture, followed by Hilary Duff's husband's pictures with her daughter. One can also spot Hilary Duff's older son in the video. The singer has added several family pictures. The Instagram video also showcases Banks' photoshoot images. Announcing that Banks Bair has turned two, Hilary Duff penned a loving note dedicated to her daughter.

Hilary Duff's caption read as:

My love, my sweet sweet angel girl. Thank you!!! Two amazing years with your smile and your bright eyes(swoon) It seems you yelled at me, your dad, and bro for most of this time although no one would believe that with all the happiness that pours from you when you smile! Now ...you are curious, at ease, confidant and brave. I love you so so so many times and again. Thanks for choosing us! Daddy has all the poetic words.... check his feed in a few years for the good stuff. ♥ï¸♥ï¸♥ï¸HAPPY 2 boo boo

Fans wish Banks

Fans and netizens were quick to share their praises and wishes for the little munchkin. One of Hilary's fans commented, 'Happy birthday too your sweet girl banks enjoy your day ðŸŽ‚ðŸŽ‰ðŸŽ‰ðŸŽ‰'. Another added, 'Aww Happy Birthday to your sweet little girl, all the way from ðŸ‡¬ðŸ‡§ðŸ¥°'. Take a look at some more fans' reactions.

Image Credits - Hilary Duff Instagram

Hilary Duff is pregnant with her third child. She also has an elder son, Luca Cruz Comrie. Recently, she announced her pregnancy news through Instagram. She shared a boomerang video to share the news. Hilary Duff captioned the post as, 'We are growing!!! Mostly me'. Check out Hilary Duff's Instagram post.

