Madhurima Roy Resided With Wild Animals In A Forest While Shooting For 'Mafia'

Actor Madhurima Roy had to reside in a forest amidst some wild animals while shooting for her web series titled Mafia. A major chunk of the series was shot in a dense forest in Jharkhand. The actor recently got candid about the thrilling experience to a daily.

Madhurima Roy recalled living in the forest

She recalled how she along with the entire cast and crew lived in a forest amidst the wild animals. She called it a truly thrilling experience and something that she will always cherish as well as reminisce. The actor recalled that once they heard about a cheetah on the prowl which managed to scare and entice them both. Madhurima further said that they had to stay on tenterhooks during the same.

Madhurima Roy on her character in the show

The actor who has been seen on shows like Code M, Inside Edge 2, and Little Things 3 also revealed that she often tends to merge a little bit of every role with some shades of her own personality so that she can culminate it into the character that she is playing. She also revealed on her prep session to essay the role of Tania in the Mafia web series. To this, she said that the director and producer of the show spoke to her at length about her character. She added that they spoke to her about her character's strengths and weaknesses as well as her vulnerabilities along with the background from where she is coming.

Madhurima went on to say that as she proceeded with the shooting, she found some bits of the character Tania in herself. But this was not the only reason that the actor was excited to be part of the show. She revealed that the Mafia web series will be her first bilingual show which will be released both in Hindi and Bengali. She added that the show will be releasing in Bengali first.

Madhurima said that working with her colleagues from the Bengali film industry was an extremely enhancing experience. She said that she went on to work with some supremely talented actors and learnt a lot during the process. The actor also added that the plot of the show switches between two timelines so it was imperative to comprehend the story. The show Mafia also stars Namit Das, Isha M Saha and Anindita Bose.

