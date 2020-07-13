Mafia Web Series Cast Brings Together Talented Actors From The Film And TV Industries

Mafia is a drama series which recently released on the OTT platform, ZEE5. The plot of this series revolves around a bunch of college friends and their reunion which brings a horrifying incident from the past to the forefront. This show is being defined as the right blend of suspense by most of the critics around the country. Here is a look at the cast of the show which strongly carries the story forward and has been receiving appreciation for the same.

Mafia web series star cast

Anindita Bose as Neha

Anindita Bose plays the role of Neha who has managed to get the entire group together for a bachelorette trip. She is a Bengali film and television actor who started off her career with television and then moved to the big screen. She is known for her work in the fan-favourite show, Pataal Lok. Anindita Bose has also been a part of the film Love Aaj Kal Porshu.

Saurabh Saraswat as Ritwik

Saurabh Saraswat can be seen playing the role of Ritwik, who is on the trip with the love of his life. He also has a history with the character Tanya which is a major part of the flashback. Saurabh Saraswat is a much-appreciated actor who has worked in a number of films that have been critically acclaimed. He has been a part of Interconnect and Cat Sticks.

Madhurima Roy as Tanya

Madhurima Roy plays the role of Tanya who is the one getting married in the group. She is having a bachelorette party while her fiancé is also around. Her history with Ritwik is brought to the forefront every now and then by the group members. Madhurima Roy is famous for her work in the series, Kaushiki.

Tanmay Dhanania as Rishi

Tanmay Dhanania as Rishi is one of the most impressive characters of the show. He is a rich youngster who has been hiding some hideous crimes over the years. He also keeps bringing up the past which does not help the current situation much. The actor has previously been seen in entertainment pieces like Garbage and Brahman Naman.

Ishaa M Saha as Ananya

Ishaa M Saha can be seen playing the role of Ananya who is relatively innocent and simple. Throughout the journey, she seems uncomfortable about a number of things as there are secrets that she is hiding from the rest. The actor is known for her work in films and shows like Sweater and Projapoti Biskut.

Would your friend even be your friend if you knew their darkest secrets? Find out how best friends can turn into sworn enemies when their dark secrets start coming out during #Mafia the #GameForLife, premieres 10th July on @zee5premium pic.twitter.com/ZAJo0aaVKS — Ishaa (@m_ishaa) July 8, 2020

Aditya Bakshi as Sam

Aditya Bakshi also plays a pivotal role in the series Mafia. He is a loyal friend who is always next to the rich one out of respect and love. He has been described as a man who barely holds an opinion and in some cases is also called obsequious to Rishi.

Ankita Chaktraborthy as Bidhua

Ankita Chakraborthy plays the role of a housemaid who has been sexually assaulted by the powerful. She can be seen on the screen when the timeline shifts to the first trip the group of friends made, six years back. She plays the victim who can be seen mysteriously reappearing as a ghostly figure. The actor has been seen in a number of Bengali films like Shankar Mudi and Byomkesh Phire Elo.

Namit Das as Nitin

Namit Das is a young actor who has been seen in a number of critically acclaimed shows and films. The actor plays the role of Nitin, who claims to be lost but actually has a hidden intention to be around the group of friends. Namit Das is best known for his role in Wake Up Sid, where he plays the heartbroken friend who breaks off his ties with the lead character. He has also been a pivotal part of Kaushiki, Ankhon Dekhi, and Sui Dhaaga, amongst others.

Image Courtesy: Screengrab from YouTube (Channel: Zee5)

