Pooja Bhatt's Kahlo Inspired Post Makes Ali Fazal Say 'mohabbat Qubool Karein'

Filmmaker Pooja Bhatt recently uploaded an artistic picture of herself on social media. The picture was inspired by Frida Kahlo, who was a Mexican painter. The post has gained many interesting comments, particularly one comment from actor Ali Fazal.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt among celebs invited to become Academy member: Soni Razdan & Pooja Bhatt react

Check out the post:

Pooja Bhatt recently uploaded a picture of herself on Instagram. The filmmaker was seen with whitewashed makeup which she paired with some red lipstick and black eyeshadow. She is seen sporting a red flower ring and Frida Kahlo's earrings. She captured the picture - Kahloism with many hashtags. She also tagged Jayesh Sheth in her picture.

Also Read | Pooja Bhatt hits out at trolls, recalls time when she was in 'hot water' in early '90s

The picture gained many positive comments. One of the most peculiar comment was made by Ali Fazal. He wrote- Pooja!! Poojaaaaa, mere hisse ki mohabbat qubool karein.. yeh ruhaani maamla hai isliye besharmi jaayaz hai. Bas itna sa . Baaki, jab milenge. Thhodi safgoi ke saath bhondapan bhi hai lekin kehna laazim hai. Baaki , jab milenge. . Many other celebrities also responded to the post. Check out all the other comments:

Pic Credit: Pooja Bhatt's Instagram

Frida Kahlo, born to a German father and Hispanic mother, was a very famous Mexican painter who was known for her self-portraits and paintings that were inspired by her country and nature. Her paintings were considered revolutionary and she wanted to help her people out with her work. She was considered a surrealist and a revolutionary painter. In today's world, her art is used to speak out against all the wrongdoings and also to signify personal growth.

Also Read | Pooja Bhatt praises Mumbai's Lalbaughcha Raja Mandal's decision; says 'humane step taken'

Pooja Bhatt is known to upload many peculiar pictures on her social media. Most of her posts are inspired by her surroundings and HAVE many wonderful quotes. In one of her last posts on Instagram, fans can see Pooja holding a branch of a lemon tree. The picture is very aesthetically pleasing and has a deep caption. Check out the post:

Also Read | Pooja Bhatt takes a dig at 'idle outsiders' amid nepotism controversy, says 'I'm bemused'

Promo Pic Credit: Pooja Bhatt's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.