Maheep Kapoor & Her 'Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives' Pals Announce Show's Sequel

On popular demand, streaming giant Netflix announced renewing two Indian reality TV series, i.e. Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives (FLOBW) and The Big Day for their respective second seasons. On Wednesday, the FLOBW star cast Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey and Seema Khan took to their Instagram handles to share the good news with fans and expressed being elated for the same. Netflix recently shared its slate of content for this year, which revealed the return of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives to the streamer.

Also Read | Aakash Gupta Announces 'Comedy Premiere League' On Netflix & Fans Cant Keep Calm

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' sequel announced!

On March 3, 2021, Netflix India announced 41 titles across original movies, series and comedy specials at their virtual "See What's Next India" event. Among the many shows that were renewed for a sequel this year is the much-talked-about reality show, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Soon after the "#AbMenuMeinSabNew" announcement was made by the streaming service, the Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' cast Maheep, Neelam, Bhavana and Seema took to their respective Instagram handles to express their excitement about the show's return.

Also Read | Netflix Announces Return Of Hit Web Shows 'Delhi Crime' And 'Kota Factory' For New Seasons

While the beloved wife of Sanjay Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to tease the show's season 2 and wrote, "Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. Raise your glasses, put your party hats on and buckle in!#FabulousLivesOfBollywoodWives is returning, and we're ready to take you on one hell of a ride!", the Ghar Ka Chiraag actor Neelam wrote, "We're coming back baby! Bigger, better and as fabulous as ever! #FabulousLivesOfBollywoodWives is returning!".

Furthermore, while Bhavana too shared the teaser and wrote, "Round up your girl gang and call all your friends! #FabulousLivesOfBollywoodWives is coming back and we can't wait to share the love, laughter and madness with all of you!", her celebrity pal and fashion designer Seema took to Instagram and gushed, "We’re fun, we’re fab and we’re coming back with a bang! Let’s get this party started. #FabulousLivesOfBollywoodWives".

Take a look:

Also Read | Is Perks Of Being A Wallflower Leaving Netflix? Find Out Where To Watch The Film

About 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives'

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 1 premiered on Netflix on November 27, 2020, and had created quite a stir online even before its release on social media. The reality show gives the viewers an exclusive sneak-peek into the personal and professional lives of four Bollywood wives, i.e. Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Bhavna Pandey and Seema Khan. Apart from their respective family members, season 1 of the Netflix show also marked special appearances by celebrities including Jacqueline Fernandez, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Raveena Tandon and Neha Dhupia to name a few.

Also Read | Latest Netflix Releases Coming In March That You Can Add To Your Watch List

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.