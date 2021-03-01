Latest Netflix Releases Coming In March That You Can Add To Your Watch List

Netflix is back with a huge roster set for March during the first few weeks. A number of highly anticipated shows and films will be released on the OTT platform and thus fans have gotten quite excited about it. Earlier today, the streaming giant released a whole chart of the releases that will be coming out from March 1 to March 15. Here are all the shows and movies that will stream during the set period.

Latest Netflix releases coming in March

March 1

The first day of the month itself will see a huge lineup of shows from various categories and genres. From Brave New World to rapper Biggie’s story in Biggie: I got a story to tell, a varied list of shows and films will be shown on March 1. Other interesting projects that will also be released include He’s just not that into you, Focus, Ask the Sexpert, The Prestige, The Bold Type, Mean girls 2, The Walk and Inside Job. Binge watchers will have a huge list of choices to choose from during the first day of the month.

March 3 and March 4

March 3 will just see one release with the film Moxie. The film Moxie deals with sexism in school after a teenager gets courage from her once rebellious mom. March 4 will see the release of Hereditary, a documentary on the life of Diego Maradona with his name as the title for the project and Journey's End.

March 5, March 7 and March 8

These three days in March will witness some of the most highly anticipated releases from fans. Starting things off on March 5, fans will be treated to Insidious: The Last Key Aelay. Moving forward to March 7, the much-awaited season 8 episode 9 of The Blacklist will be released. March 8 will see two releases that pay glory to the city of Mumbai with “Bombay Begums” and “Bombay Rose”.

March 11

March 11 is when the 7th episode from season 5 of Riverdale will be released to the platform. Netflix will also release the film Indoo ki Jawani. The film stars actor Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal in the main roles.

March 12, March 14 and March 15

March 12 and March 14 respectively will see releases of particular episodes from certain series. March 12 in this aspect will see the release of Paradise PD: Part 3. March 14 will release the 10th episode of Season 8 from The Blacklist. Finally, March 15 will see the much-awaited release of The Lost Pirate Kingdom.

