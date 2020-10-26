When Maisie Williams Confessed She Was A Huge BTS Fan And Jungkook Was Her Favourite

Maisie Williams is one of the most popular stars from the series Game Of Thrones. She has also won quite a few awards for her spectacular performances. Back in 2018, Maisie Williams had taken to her Twitter handle and shared how she was a huge BTS fan. In some of her tweets that year, it was quite evident that she was a member of the BTS’ Army. Let’s take a look at those tweets by Maisie Williams.

‘Yes, I stan BTS for life’

Maisie Williams had taken to her Twitter handle back in 2018 and proved from her tweets that she was a true BTS fan and BTS’ Jungkook was her favourite member. She had taken part in the challenge by BTS’ Army online. BTS had posted an idol challenge for their fans and Maisie Williams, being a true fan, had taken part and aced that challenge. Here’s the video she shared on her Twitter handle.

BTS had posted a dance video and had urged fans to perform the idol challenge. Maisie Williams then posted this video and many of her fans had taken to Twitter and reacted to her amazing video. Many of them were surprised to see her dance so well while others addressed her like a queen and called her cute and beautiful. Take a look.

ur so cute !!!!! — mâ· (@92sMinnie) September 6, 2018

OMG QUEEN !! âœ¨ — ðŸ¦‹â· (@seesawlovee) September 6, 2018

Maisie had first reacted by posting hearts for the video shared by BTS. When one of her fans had asked her whether she was a BTS stan, she had replied by saying that she was a BTS stan for life. Then in the later tweets, the same fan had asked her about who her bias was and asked whether it was Jhope because he was a dancer. She had responded to it by saying that she was a Jungkook fan.

The moment she mentioned that BTS’ Jungkook was her favourite, many of her fans and BTS' Army had reacted to it and stated that he was their favourite too while others had expressed their happiness through emojis. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions.

Me Too JungKookðŸ˜ — ì¡ê·œê¸° (@k00kie09) August 29, 2018



Maisie Williams’ latest movies & shows

Maisie Williams gained immense popularity from her role in Game Of Thrones. She has also managed to essay many pivotal roles in movies and shows namely Regardez, The Book of Love, Cyberbully, Early Man, Mary Shelley, to name a few. Apart from GOT, Maisie Williams’ latest work involves The Mutants and The Owners.

Image Source- Maisie Williams and BTS Army Instagram

