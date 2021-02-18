Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Makes It To TIME's 100 Next List; See How Mindy Kaling Honored Her

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan of Never Have I Ever fame took to Instagram to share that she featured on the cover of TIME Magazine's Next 100 Most Influential people list submitted by the Netflix series creator and actor Mindy Kaling. Maitreyi has thanked her fans for their support and has also posted an excerpt of a tribute note by Mindy Kaling, co-creator of the Netflix series, to the actor.

"When you’re a minority woman with your own show, you gotta represent…. People come up to you at the airport or online and say those three magic words: ‘I feel seen.’ It’s a huge responsibility—and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is exactly the kind of talented young woman who is up to the task," Mindy Kaling, said in a statement about Ramakrishnan.

'I’ll always speak up for what I believe in & continue to grow': Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

Sharing the post on Instagram, she wrote, "Thank you for all the love and support for this amazing cover. Constantly I struggle to take in my achievements and appreciate the moment but I need to say a huge thank you to all of you for helping me truly feel this moment". She added, "I'll always speak up for what I believe in and continue to grow myself, but also remember to have fun and live every day with purpose. So let's celebrate this win together because f**K YEAH WE DID THAT. GUYS LET'S CELEBRATE WITH SOME BOBA. TREAT YOURSELF AND HAVE A DAY! GO RULE THE WORLD BECAUSE WHY THE F**K NOTâ¤ï¸." Take a look at some of the reactions by her fans, followers and celebs below:

Mindy Kaling's note to Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

Never Have I Ever first hit Netflix in April 2020, and three months after its premiere, it was renewed for a second season in July 2020. The release date of the second season is yet to be announced.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and her role in Never Have I Ever

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is a Tamil-Canadian actor who has gained mainstream popularity by portraying Devi in the Netflix series, Never Have I Ever. The story revolves around Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), a 15-year-old girl from Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles, who wants to transform her 'social status' after experiencing a horrible freshman year. But her friends, family and ever-changing feelings make her life difficult and the crux of the show is how she deals with all the emotions.

The series explores the Indian identity in a foreign landscape from an Indian teens' point of view. The show has been praised for breaking the stereotypes of South Asian representation in Hollywood. Maitreyi Ramakrishnan also received praise for her performance in the coming-of-age series.

