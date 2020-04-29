'Never Have I Ever' Cast And The Characters They Play On The Show

Never Have I Ever is one of the most trending shows that Netflix has to offer currently. The show revolves around an Indian-American teenager who faces usual teen problems. The series is created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher and was released on April 27, 2020. Since then, the show has been getting a lot of positive response from the fans as well as the critics. This is all because of the cast of the series, Never Have I Ever. Here are some of the stars who are a part of Netflix’s Never Have I Ever.

Never Have I Ever cast

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi Vishwakumar

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is a Tamil-Canadian actor who has gained mainstream popularity by portraying Devi in the Netflix series, Never Have I Ever. She was born in the year 2001 and was raised in Mississauga. By descent, Maitreyi is of Eelam Tamil descent. Ramakrishnan also reportedly identifies herself as Tamil and Canadian and doesn't want to be identified as Sri Lankan. This is because she and her family had to reportedly leave Sri Lanka and reach Canada as a refugee during the Sri Lankan civil war. Ramakrishnan graduated from Meadowvale Secondary School and always had a knack of acting as she was always a part of school plays since Grade 10.

Darren Barnet as Paxton Hall-Yoshida

Darren Charles Barnet is a well-known American actor who is popular for his work as Paxton Hall-Yoshida in Never Have I Ever. Reportedly, the actor has also managed to bag a lead role in the upcoming series, American Pie Presents: Girls' Rules. The actor also has a guest role in the final season of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Poorna Jagannathan as Dr. Nalini Vishwakumar

Poorna Jagannathan is a popular Indian-American actress and a film producer born in Tunisia. She has been a part of some popular series like Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated show, The Night Of and has also been a part of the Bollywood cult comedy film, Delhi Belly.

