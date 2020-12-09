'The Boys' Tops List Of IMDb's Top 10 TV Shows, Eric Kripke Thanks His 'best Fans'

Eric Kripke's The Boys is listed on top among IMDb's top 10 TV shows of 2020, as notified by the creator's tweet on December 8, 2020. In the tweet posted by the creator, he is seen expressing his gratitude to both IMDb and the fans of The Boys who made the success of the show possible.

The 7-second long video already has more than fifteen thousand likes and a lot of congratulatory comments from fans and followers. Here is the tweet from the creator that notified the audiences of The Boys getting listed atop IMDb's top 10 TV shows of 2020.

Eric Kripke's The Boys

As the comments on the Twitter post indicated, Eric Kripke's The Boys has gotten a love of enthusiasm and support from the watchers. After The Boys Season 2 had come to its conclusion, viewers had been expressing demand for a third season.

Now that the show topped off in IMDb's list, fans are keeping their hopes high for the next season. Creator Eric Kripke also shared enthusiasm by calling the viewers the "BEST (slightly perverted) fans". He also added a link to the IMDb listing with other shows, where The Boys was mentioned as the number one TV show.

Reactions to the tweet

Ranging from the selection of The Boys cast to the appreciation of The Boys Season 2, fans shared a lot of affectionate comments on Eric Kripke's tweet. According to one of them, selecting American actor Jensen Ackles for the superhero role in The Boys cast was "a brilliant move". They added that Jensen is not just a remarkable actor, but is also "going to WOW us as 'Soldier Boy'".

They admitted that they loved the show since its very beginning, and expressed great expectations from the third season. The fans agree that the top position is "well-earned" and that the show is "wicked cool". Some fans were also impressed with how Eric brought Bobby Singer over to the show without even changing the character name from his other show Supernatural. All in all, the followers were left in awe by the show and were happy with the results of IMDb's listings.

Eric Kripke on the work front

Join me & #SPNFamily superfan @staceyabrams for the first #SPN reunion post-finale! THIS TUESDAY AT 9PM ET.



I'll answer fan questions & auction off a Season 1 CREW JACKET! Sign up below! (If you live in Georgia, VOTE on Jan 5 & make sure everyone you know votes!!) #TheBoys https://t.co/StlC5YM0Pp — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) December 6, 2020

According to ScreenRant, Eric Kripke is presently busy with a reunion with the cast of Supernatural. He would be giving his fans an insight into The Boys Season 3 through his social media handles. As of yet, the creator is more indulgent towards the gatherings involving Supernatural.

