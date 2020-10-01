'Manzil Hai Anjani,' Says Aliz Fazal As He Shares 'Mirzapur' Posters

Ali Fazal's Mirzapur 2 is one of the anticipated shows, which will be releasing on October 23. As the show's new poster is creating a hype amongst the audience, Ali Fazal dropped a collage of posters of Mirzapur from season 1 and 2. Check out Ali Fazal's post below:

Ali Fazal's pens down a poem as he shares Mirzapur 2 poster

Ali Fazal shared a collage of his two posters from Mirzapur. Ali Fazal captioned the pic,"Lambi se ek dagar hai zindagaani.. ay mere dil suna koi kahaani....सारे हसीन नज़ारे , सपनो में खो गए ,सर रखके आसमाँ पे , पर्वत भी सो गये। मेरे दिल , तू सुना , कोई ऐसी दास्ताँ,जिसको , सुनकर , मिले चैन मुझे मेरी जाँ मंज़िल है अनजानी .............” (sic). These words are lyrics from the famous Kishore Kumar song "Thandi Hawa" from the film Jhumroo.

The poster starred actor Shweta Tripathi, who plays the character of Golu in the series. It also starred Ali Fazal, who portrays the character of Guddu Bhaiya in the series. The two actors were seen standing backward in the poster, as they held a gun behind their back. Ali Fazal and Shweta Tripathi are quite popular for their roles as Golu and Guddu Bhaiya in Mirzapur.

The crime thriller web series on Amazon Prime Video revolves around drugs, guns, murder, and lawlessness in a small town Mirzapur. The show was primarily shot in Mirzapur with some scenes shot in Jaunpur, Azamgarh, Ghazipur, Lucknow, Gorakhpur and Varanasi. Mirzapur depicts the rule of mafia dons and rivalry in a small town of Uttar Pradesh. Along with Shweta Tripathi and Ali Fazal, the show also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Vikrant Massey and Rasika Dugal. The first season of Mirzapur consisted of 9 episodes and th details for season 2 will be released soon.

