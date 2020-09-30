Shweta Tripathi Shares New 'Mirzapur 2' Poster Featuring Ali Fazal With Intriguing Caption

Ever since the makers of much-loved series Mirzapur announced the release date of the second installment of the show, fans have been eagerly waiting to watch the entire star cast once again on the small screen. Since the release date was announced, the makers have been teasing fans with some updates from the upcoming season. Recently, actress Shweta Tripathi Sharma who plays the role of Gajgamini Gupta aka Golu in the series shared an intriguing new poster on social media.

Shweta Tripathi shares a new Mirzapur 2 poster

In the new poster, Shweta can be seen holding a gun while facing and standing next to Ali Fazal. Ali can be seen holding a gun in one hand while in the other he is seen holding a stick for support. In the background, fans can catch a glimpse of the Mirzapur city, and going by the poster it seems that the upcoming season will specify who will rule over Mirzapur.

Read: 'Mirzapur 2', 'Four More Shots' And Other Upcoming OTT Releases, See List

Read: 'Mirzapur 2' Makers Drop A Big Surprise For Fans, Know What It Is Here

While captioning the post, Shweta wrote that this time if the elder sister is not able to rule Mirzapur, then the younger sister will do that. Ishaan Khatter was the first one to leave a comment under the post and wrote, “Hells yeah... Chhota dhamakaaa.” Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar who plays Sjweta’s elder sister in the series commented, “Yasss.” Singer Arjun Kanungo also poured in his love for the new poster with heart face emotions.

Apart from Shweta, actor Pankaj Tripathi sometime back shared a fresh poster of his upcoming series, Mirzapur 2. The poster features the iconic jeep with a nameplate that says, ‘King of Mirzapur’. The background of this poster has been kept slightly shady and dark, indicating that the fans are in for a thrilling ride. The poster has triggered more excitement amongst fans as they have been waiting for the new season since 2019.

Mirzapur is an action-drama web series that started in the year 2018. The plot of this series revolves around a few shocking events at a wedding and the repercussions that follow. The show has been created by Karan Anshuman and Puneet Krishna while it stars actors like Ali Fazal and Vikrant Massey in key roles.

Read: Actor Harshita Gaur Is All Set For The Release Of 'Mirzapur' Season 2

Read: Pankaj Tripathi Drops A Fresh 'Mirzapur 2' Poster; Fans Can't Wait For Trailer Release

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.