Mark Hamill Thanks Peyton Reed For Giving Him Chance To Revise Luke Skywalker

The surprise cameo appearance of Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker in the Peyton Reed-directed The Mandalorian finale was met with a unanimously positive response by the fans of the Star Wars Saga. And now, Mark Hamill himself, who is very much considered to be a Star Wars icon at this point in time, has gone ahead and thanked the director of The Mandalorian finale for portraying Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker as a symbol of hope. He expressed the same through a Tweet, which was essentially a response to Reed's gratitude filled-post itself. Both of them can be found below.

Also Read: Mark Hamill Responds To Fans' Love For His Return As Luke Skywalker In 'The Mandalorian'

The Tweets:

Dear @HamillHimself,



When I was a kid, this photo hung on my bedroom wall. STAR WARS, and Luke Skywalker in particular, meant a great deal to me.



Some things never change.



It was an honor and a dream come true to work with you on @themandalorian. Thank you. #MTFBWY pic.twitter.com/trJulIaEf6 — Peyton Reed (@MrPeytonReed) January 15, 2021

Also Read: Billie Lourd And Mark Hamill Remember Carrie Fisher On Death Anniversary; See Posts

Dear @MrPeytonReed,



I am so grateful to have been given the unexpected opportunity to revisit my character when he was still a symbol of hope & optimism.



Your assured direction & kindness was a crucial element in the experience & means more to me than I can say.#ThankYOU🙏 https://t.co/yNngOQdJRS — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 16, 2021

Also Read: Mark Hamill's Net Worth: Check Out How Well Off Luke Skywalker Of 'Star Wars' Is

About the episode:

Mark Hamill was seen revising his character of Luke Skywalker in The Mandalorian's season finale which was directed by Reed, who has also helmed a handful of Ant-Man films. The episode in question also featured Ming Na Wen of Two And A Half Men fame. The episode saw Hamill's Jedi Master of a character meet up with Pedro Pascal's bounty hunter, who is colloquially called Mando through the show, and his fellow teammates. The objective of the meet in question is to take Grogu aka Baby Yoda to where he belongs. The subsequent sequence in which he fights the Dark Troopers, which acted as a build-up scene, earned praises from the devotees. For the sequence, Hamill appeared as a de-aged version of himself, who helped in resurrecting his character through filming some motion capture sequences. He was seen accompanying yet another iconic character, R2D2.

Also Read: Mark Hamill Says 'No Thanks' To Fan Asking Him To Run For President, See Tweet

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.