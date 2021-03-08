'Married To Medicine' Season 8: Who Is Anila Sajja? Know Her Net Worth And More

Maria Huq's Married to Medicine: Atlanta is a reality TV show revolving around the lives of women who are either doctors or are married to doctors. The eighth season of the show will introduce a brand new cast member. The Sajja family of five will be featured on the show after long-time Married to Medicine's cast members Mariah Huq and Quad Webb decided to leave. Fans of the show are left asking who is Anila Sajja on Married to Medicine season 8? Here's all you need to know.

Who is Anila Sajja?

Anila Sajja is the newest addition to the Married to Medicine's cast. She is a former executive turned housewife, influencer and fashion blogger. She is a mother of two and is married to Kiran Sajja who is an oculofacial plastic surgeon in Georgia, Atlanta. The two have been married since 2013. The couple met each other after Anila Sajja's sister thought that they both were suitable for each other. Coincidentally, her sister is also married to a doctor.

Also Read | Jacqueline Laurita's Net Worth Will Shock The 'Real Housewives' Star's Fans

The Sajja family has an Indian background and claimed to have had Indian as well as American experiences living in Savannah, Georgia, according to AJC. Anila has a degree in Computer Information Systems from Mercer University. Anila and Kiran have two daughters Aryana who is 5 years old and Avir who is 3 years old.

Anila Sajja decided to become a fashion blogger after she worked in the cosmetic and fashion industry for some time. Since she enjoyed working there, Anila took a shot at fashion blogging. The Famous Data has estimated that Anila Sajja's net worth is around $100,00 to $1 million. According to Anila Sajja's blog, she has worked with several big brands.

Also Read | Are David And Dolores Still Together? The Real Housewives Star Dishes On Her Relationship

How did Anila Sajja get cast in the TV show?

Reportedly, Anila Sajja and Married to Medicine's cast member Toya-Bush Harris live in the same neighbourhood in Georgia. The two became friends after Anila and Toya met through their house designer. Since the two shared a lot in common they became friends quickly.

Why did Mariah Huq and Quad Webb leave the show?

Mariah Huq and Quad Webb were a part of the show since it aired in 2013. Quad Webb was demoted from the show, according to MeAww. Mariah Huq too was demoted from the show, she posted a video on April 2020, where she was looking for her Married To Medicine contract in her mailbox.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Also Read | Real Housewives' Brandi Redmond Welcomes Fourth Child, Brilynn Mari Redmond

Also Read | Kamal Haasan Says 'we're Torchbearers' On SC Order On Notional Income For Housewives

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.