Marvel's 'Loki' Series Star Confirms That The Disney Plus Show Has Resumed Shooting

Loki is an upcoming Marvel series on Disney Plus. Like many other projects, the filming and production on the show was shut down in March 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic. There were reports that it will soon resume shooting in Atlanta. Now a star from the series has confirmed that Loki has resumed filming.

'Loki' series confirmed to resume shooting

Actor Gugu Mbatha-Raw will appear in Loki series, making her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). In a recent interview with Forbes, she shed some lights on its resumed production. The actor said that she is obviously sworn to secrecy about everything related to Loki, but she feels great to be back.

Mbatha-Raw mentioned that everyone on set is trying to do it as safely as possible under the current circumstances, and she feels good about. She stated that she is excited about the show. The Doctor Who star asserted that Loki series is a lot of fun, and she cannot wait to see it.

Marvel’s Loki series began production in January 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. It was suspended in March 2020. With the latest news, the show has already resumed shooting, so there is a less chance of it getting delayed again. Earlier, Tom Hiddleston also shared videos as he began preparation for the series.

Tom Hiddleston as Loki died in Avengers: Infinity War (2018) in the hands of Thanos. However, the character was seen again in Avengers: Endgame (2019) as the superheroes went to the past during the event of the New York Battle in The Avengers (2012). Loki escaped from the Stark tower with the help of Tesseract. It is said that the Loki, who found his way out, will appear as the lead in the series, creating a different timeline in the MCU.

Along with Tom Hiddleston, Loki cast includes Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson and Gugu Mbatha-Raw in undisclosed roles. It is said to take place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Loki will travel through time by using the space stone and alter human history. The show is expected to have six episodes.

Loki TV show is speculated to release in early 2021 on Disney+ platform. Tom Hiddleston will play the character for the fifth time, excluding his cameo appearances in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. Hiddleston might play the character ahead in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, connecting the series to the MCU.

