Who Is Masaba Gupta's Real-life Gia? Fashion Designer Shares Inspiration Behind Gia's Role

Fashion maven Masaba Gupta’s recently released Netflix series Masaba Masaba has created quite a buzz online. Netflix India placed Masaba Masaba on top while releasing their top 10 series watch list. The show, which released on the OTT platform, last month chronicles the life and struggles of the real-life mother-daughter duo – Masaba and Neena Gupta. However, one of the characters which really struck a chord with the audience was Gia Irani.

She is strong, independent, and unapologetically herself, no matter what life throws on her. Gia is also seen as Masaba’s best friend in the series. Now, during a recent Q&A session hosted by her on Instagram, the fashion designer shared who her real-life Gia is. It is surprising to know that Masaba has many Gia’s aka best friends who keep her inspired.

Who is Masaba Gupta’s real-life Gia?

During the Q&A session, a curious fan asked the fashion designer if her friend in Masaba Masaba was Pooja Dhingra. To which, she replied saying that a major portion of Gia’s character was inspired by Pooja Dhingra and most importantly with the ‘drive’ she lives her life. However, she also added that Gia’s character was layered with qualities of a few close friends which include Anjana Sharma, Neha Mehra Misquitte, and Nikita.

Explaining further, Masaba also added that no one character in the series was inspired by a single person. On the contrary, all of them were inspired by a collection of people who have always kept her motivated. Take a look at it here:

Who essayed the character of Gia Irani?

Another user asked her the name of the person who played the role of Gia Irani in Masaba Masaba. The fashion icon replied to this question saying, “The Amazing Rytasha”. Speaking of which, Rytasha Rathore is known for her stints in TV shows like Badho Bahu and Side Hero. Along with it, she has also appeared donning a quirky avatar in Ritviz’s hit music video, Udd Gaye. Helmed by Sonam Nair, the show Masaba Masaba is a scripted version of Masaba’s life with the addition of fictionalised characters to portray her story.

