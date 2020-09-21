Masaba Gupta And Satyadeep Mishra 'already Mingled'? Masaba's Latest IG Post Gives Hint

Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Mishra's rumoured relationship has been the talk of the town for months now. There were many instances when the rumoured couple left adorable comments on each others' social media which very proved that they might be in love. However, the recent question and answer session that Masaba held on Instagram on Sunday seems to point towards a budding relationship between the two celebs. Here's what this is about.

Is Masaba Gupta dating Satyadeep Mishra?

On Sunday, Masaba Gupta held a question-answer session on Instagram where she answered a lot of the queries put forward by her fans. One among was 'Single or Mingle' and to this Masaba replied "Already mingled" followed by two emojis. Take a look at the post:

Also Read: Masaba Gupta Shares Her 'Supermodel Of The Year' Mood, Ex-contestant Finds It Hilarious

This seems to add more fuel to the dating rumours surrounding Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Mishra. The couple had previously snuck out for a vacation in Goa together for a weekend. But due to the Coronavirus lockdown, they apparently got stuck there for two months. Although Masaba has always tried to keep her relationship and personal life under the wraps, her social media PDA with Satyadeep is bringing out a lot into the lights. Not to mention, that Masaba's girl gang also follows the actor on social media.

Satyadeep Mishra had earlier posed in a face mask designed by House of Masaba, Masaba Gupta's label. Adding a caption he wrote, "Got your own #MasKaba yet?!!". Take a look:

Also Read: Masaba Gupta's Hair Flip Is Just The Thing To Watch And Learn On The Internet Today

Meanwhile, Masaba Gupta was earlier married to Madhu Mantena, a film producer from the year 2015-2018. After three years of marriage, they announced their separation and finally got divorced in 2019 before going their separate ways. Their joint statement said, "To our family, friends, acquaintances. With a lot of sadness, Madhu and I have decided to go on a trial separation in our marriage. Both of us have taken this decision after consulting professionals and our parents. The only thing we are ready to say for now is that ‘What we both want out of life individually and separately is putting unnecessary pressure on our marriage and love that we share".

On the other hand, Satyadeep Mishra was previously married to Bollywood actor, Aditi Rao Hydari. But they called it quits after four years of marriage in 2013. Satyadeep was seen on the silver screen in movies like One Killed Jessica, Chillar Party, Ferrari Ki Sawaari, Bombay Velvet and the tv series, P.O.W. - Bandi Yuddh Ke.

Also Read: Masaba Gupta's Bio, Net Worth And Other Details; Read More To Know

Also Read: Are Masaba Gupta & Aditi Rao Hydari's Ex-husband Satyadeep In A Relationship?

Also Read: Masaba Gupta And Satyadeep Mishra Quarantining Together In Goa? Details Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.