Masaba Gupta Reveals Most Difficult Scene From 'Masaba Masaba'

Masaba Gupta is not only one of the best fashion designers in India but she has also made a successful name in the acting industry ever since her web series Masaba Masaba has released. Netflix’s Masaba Masaba is a show about Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta’s personal and professional life turned into a fictionalised show. The web series premiered on August 28, 2020, and has gotten social media buzzing since then. Recently, while having an interaction with fans on social media, Masaba Gupta revealed the scene that was the most difficult for her to shoot. Read further ahead to know more.

Masaba Gupta on shooting most difficult scene from Masaba Masaba

The Netflix series Masaba Masaba is a scripted version of Masaba’s life. It does not only feature her mother but even the rest of her family. Her love life is also shown onscreen, and her career is the central theme of the show. Masaba Masaba on Netflix features a fictionalised version of all the people in Masaba Gupta’s life. The show has received a great response from the audience and even featured in the Netflix India Top 10 list for a long time after its release.

Recently, Masaba Gupta took to her official Instagram handle stories to have a Question and Answer/ Ask Me Anything session with her fans. The newly launched actor was asked many interesting questions from her fans and she made sure to answer most of them. A follower asked Masaba Gupta about the scene that was the most difficult for her to shoot, also complimenting her saying that the follower loved the show. Masaba Gupta revealed that the opening scene from the series where she is walking on the road all alone, in a red slit dress was tough.

About Masaba Masaba

The show Masaba Masaba revolves around the life of Masaba Gupta and several aspects of her personal and professional life. The show focuses on her life as a designer and also being a popular face being the daughter of an actor. Fans are currently waiting for the second season of the show and have been requesting the makers to come up with one soon. No official word has been given by the makers for a possible second season; however, several people have loved the show and are eager for the second season of Masaba Masaba.

