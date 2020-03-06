Masaba Gupta To Trace Career Struggles And Personal Life In Netflix Series 'Masaba Masaba'

Ace Indian fashion designer Masaba Gupta is very famous for her brand, Masaba, and her innovative sense of style. She is also a judge along with Malaika Arora and Milind Soman on the show Supermodel Of The Year. Recently, the designer took to her Instagram handle to announce her new Netflix show, Masaba Masaba by posting a video with her fans. Take a look at what she shared on social media.

Masaba Gupta announces her Netflix show ‘Masaba Masaba’

Earlier today, Masaba Gupta shared a video on her official Instagram handle to announce her new Netflix show, Masaba Masaba. The video also featured the Vietnamese-American actor Lana Condor who visited Masaba's store in Mumbai city and even got herself a new dress from her collection.

The show will circle around the designer's life struggles, her career, her personal life, and how she deals with her day-to-day issues.

Take a look at the video here.

The fans have been really excited since Masaba Gupta dropped this video of her interacting with Lana Condor. The series has been directed by Sonam Nair and is produced by Ashvini Yardi. Masaba Gupta's show will also star her mother Neena Gupta in a pivotal role. The release date has not been specified in the video but the fans hope they premiere it soon.

She is a very talented designer whose journey in the fashion industry is an inspirational story on its own. She has reached a great height since then and now co-judges the show, Supermodel Of The Year with Malaika Arora and Milind Soman. This is the first time Masaba Gupta is collaborating with Netflix, but fans are sure she will be successful.

