Ahead Of 'Masaba Masaba's' Release, Designer Introduces 'mini Masaba' To Everyone

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta on Friday, August 21, 2020, introduced everyone to her the young actor who will be playing her mini version in the upcoming series- Masaba Masaba.

Sharing an adorable picture with the actor, Masaba Gupta wrote: "You’ll have to do a double take! The countdown begins ...7 days to go for #MasabaMasaba and here she is. Say hi to Mini Masaba! #masabamasaba #netflixindia." (sic) Interestingly, the upcoming series marks Masaba Gupta's acting debut. The series also features Masaba Gupta's mother Neena Gupta in a prominent role.

Check out pictures of mini Masaba Gupta:

Also Read | Masaba Gupta Bemoans Becoming An Actor After Non-stop Promotional Interviews

"Will she also throw pins at me?" asks Masaba Gupta's childhood friend

Minutes after Masaba Gupta shared the above-mentioned post, Anushka Ranjan, the fashion designer's childhood friend quizzed whether Mini Masaba Gupta too would throw pins at her.

She said, "Will she also throw pins at me?". (sic) An excited Masaba Gupta laughed off her childhood friend's comment. The Mini Masaba Gupta's cuteness seemed to impress actors like Bhagyashree, Kubra Sait, Mandira Bedi, among others, who adored her.

(Source: Masaba Gupta Instagram)

Also Read | Masaba Gupta's 'Masaba Masaba' Receives Rave Reviews From Bollywood

Details about 'Masaba Masaba'

Masaba Masaba, starring Masaba Gupta in the lead is the fictionalised version of the fashion designer's real-life story. Masaba Gupta will play herself in the Netflix Original series that also features actors like Satyadeep Mishra, Neil Bhoopalam, Rytasha Rathore, Suchitra Pillai, Gajraj Rao, among others in pivotal roles. Masaba Masaba's trailer was released a few days ago, amping up the expectations of the audiences.

Also Read | 'Masaba Masaba' Trailer: Check Out The Meaning Of The Name And What Else Trailer Reveals

Masaba Masaba marks the acting debut of designer-turned-actor Masaba Gupta. The series also marks Masaba Gupta and mother Neena Gupta's first onscreen association. Masaba Masaba is directed by Gippi (2013) fame Sonam Nair.

Also Read | A Look At Bollywood Celebs' Wax Statues As Fans Of Sushant Demand One For Late Actor

When will 'Masaba Masaba' premiere on Netflix?

Masaba Masaba will premiere on Netflix on Friday, August 28, 2020. The series is written by Sonam Nair, Punya Arora, Nandini Gupta, Anupama Ramachandran. The upcoming series is produced by Ashwini Yardi under her production banner.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.