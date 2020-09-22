Here's All You Need To Know About Masaba Gupta's Rumoured Beau Satyadeep Mishra

Satyadeep Mishra has been a part of several Bollywood films like No One Killed Jessica, Ferrari Ki Sawari, Phobia and Bombay Velvet. Apart from movies, the actor has also been a part of several web series. Recently, Satyadeep Mishra was seen in Netflix’s Masaba Masaba. He portrayed the character of Masaba Gupta’s ex-husband in the series.

Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Mishra

Also Read: Masaba Gupta Reveals Why Her Mother Didn't Allow Her To Be An Actor Before; Details

Satyadeep Mishra came into limelight after rumours of him dating designer Masaba Gupta sparked. As per reports by Koi Moi, Masaba Gupta was stuck in Goa during to the lockdown. However, she had the company of actor Satyadeep Mishra, who happened to be in quarantine with her. Apart from this rumour of them dating, their social media PDA is something that caught the eye of their fans. Masaba Gupta had left a comment under Satyadeep Mishra's picture calling him, 'My Handsome' (sic), while the latter also left a heart and fire emojis under her picture, several times.

Also Read: Masaba Gupta Talks About Her Divorce, Says 'Didn't Give Time To Myself To Process It'

Who is Satyadeep Mishra?

Satyadeep Mishra is known to play pivotal roles in Bollywood films. Apart from making a small appearance on the big screen, he has also been a part of several web series. Satyadeep Mishra was born in Delhi and studied Law from a Delhi University. Before joining the movies, Satydeep Mishra worked as a corporate lawyer in Delhi. He moved to Mumbai in 2010 and made his debut with No One Killed Jessica. Satyadeep Mishra was married to actor Aditi Rao Hydari, but the couple announced their separation in 2013.

Satyadeep Mishra recently met some of his family members in Goa. He shared a picture with them on Instagram and wrote that he met them after nearly 3 weeks. He further added that the picture was taken at lunch in Goa. Satyadeep Mishra often shares pictures of his family on Instagram.

Satyadeep Mishra's photos

According to Satyadeep Mishra's Instagram account, the actor loves travelling and mostly loved going on road trips. Most of Satyadeep Mishra's photos are either from his road trip or with his bike. The actor seems to be a bike enthusiast and also owns a great collection of motorcycles.

Also Read: Masaba Gupta Reveals Her 'regret' & It's About Ranveer Singh's Film: 'Had The Opportunity'

Also Read: Masaba Gupta And Satyadeep Mishra 'already Mingled'? Masaba's Latest IG Post Gives Hint

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.