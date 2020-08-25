Masaba Gupta Talks About Her Divorce, Says 'Didn't Give Time To Myself To Process It'

Masaba Gupta recently opened up about her divorce with Madhu Mantena. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Masaba Gupta said that everyone has a perception if you are divorced. She added that she got so busy with work that she didn’t even have the time to realise what was happening in her personal life. Masaba Gupta mentioned that she had her own way of dealing with it.

Masaba Gupta opens up about her divorce

On Masaba Gupta’s show Masaba Masaba, Neena Gupta is seen getting really upset about her separation. Talking about the same, Masaba Gupta revealed that her mom was affected more in real life, the same way it is showcased in the movie. She added that Neena Gupta didn’t see it coming. Masaba Gupta informed that it is a pretty accurate description of the situation on the show.

Talking about judgements and criticisms, Masaba Gupta said that it happens a lot. She added that she didn’t give herself any time to process her divorce. Recalling an incident, the celebrity designer said that her uncle questioned her why she is not giving herself time to process this incident and then move on. Masaba Gupta revealed that people take it for granted that she is strong and she will manage. The fashion designer added that she had changed drastically because she allowed herself to not grieve and feel down.

Masaba Gupta further said that she takes only two days off even when she feels celebratory. Adding to that, she said that no one knows the things that you are going through until people experience something similar. She ended her conversation saying that people understand how silly they were being when they deal with it themselves.

Details about Masaba Masaba

Masaba Masaba, starring Masaba Gupta in the lead is the fictionalised version of the fashion designer's real-life story. Masaba Gupta will play herself in the Netflix Original series that also features actors like Satyadeep Mishra, Neil Bhoopalam, Rytasha Rathore, Suchitra Pillai, Gajraj Rao, among others in pivotal roles. Masaba Masaba's trailer was released a few days ago, amping up the expectations of the audiences.

Masaba Masaba marks the acting debut of designer-turned-actor Masaba Gupta. The series also marks Masaba Gupta and mother Neena Gupta's first onscreen association. Masaba Masaba is directed by Gippi (2013) fame Sonam Nair. Masaba Masaba will premiere on Netflix on Friday, August 28, 2020. The series is written by Sonam Nair, Punya Arora, Nandini Gupta, Anupama Ramachandran. The upcoming series is produced by Ashwini Yardi under her production banner.

