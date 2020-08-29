Masaba Masaba’s Catchy Track ‘Aunty Kisko Bola's Similarities With ‘Choli Ke Peeche’

Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta starrer Masaba Masaba is now streaming on Netflix and the mother-daughter duo are seen essaying themselves in the real-life inspired fictional storyline. The makers released an official music video for the show which was well received by many fans. The track Aunty Kisko Bola Be is a rap song by Neena Gupta and her outright calling out people who ever called her ‘aunty’. The fun track has some catchy lyrics comparing two generations- one wearing ‘filter’ and another wearing ‘choli’. However, if looked closely, the song has some uncanny resemblance to Neena Gupta’s iconic Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai song that released in 1993.

'Aunty Kisko bola be' resembles Choli Ke Peechhe Kya Hain

The song features Neena Gupta and Mithila Palkar. The song opens with Neena Gupta playing the Veena. Mithila enters the frame and says, “Get out of my way, Aunty!”. Neena Gupta takes offense at that and starts rapping a song about how she should not be mistaken to be ‘old’ just because of her ‘age’.

Neena Gupta's Choli Ke Peechhe Kya Hain's title itself questions 'what the dancer is hiding under the blouse', however in Masaba Masaba’s track Aunty Kisko Bola Neena herself answers this question. When Neena Gupta mouths the lyrics- "Choli Ke Peechhe Mera Dil Abhi Shola Be!" which means, "The heart under my blouse is red-hot", she might be calling back to her 1993 song. Check it out-

Image Credits: Neena Gupta's Aunty Kisko bola be' song

Apart from that, the recent track has four male dancers as similar to Neena Gupta's Choli Ke Peechhe Kya Hain. Check it out-

Image Credits: Neena Gupta Cholo Ke Peechhe kya hain song

Image Credits: Neena Gupta's Aunty Kisko bola be' song

The current song talks about 'showing the younger generation what women older women can do despite the wrinkles and old age' SImilarly, 1993 song shows a conversation between Madhuri Dixit's character and Neena's character about love and 'finding the one', both the songs are conversational in nature.

Image Credits: Neena Gupta Cholo Ke Peechhe kya hain song

Image Credits: Neena Gupta's Aunty Kisko bola be' song

Both the songs had an army of dancers to accompany the mains

Image Credits: Neena Gupta's Aunty Kisko bola be' song

Image Credits: Neena Gupta Cholo Ke Peechhe kya hain song

Watch Masaba Masaba song Aunty Kisko Bola Be

Watch Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai song to understand the similarities between the two songs

