'MASH' Christmas Episodes: Best Episodes Of The Cult TV Show To Watch This Season

M*A*S*H is a popular American war-comedy TV series that aired from the year 1972 to 1983. Developed by Larry Gelbart, the series Mobile Army Surgical Hospital (M*A*S*H) is the first original spin-off series adapted from the 1970 feature film M*A*S*H.

The show follows a team of doctors and support staff stationed at the 4077th Mobile Army Surgical Hospital in Uijeongbu, South Korea, during the Korean War. Back then, MASH was one of the highest-rated TV shows in US TV history. There is a total of three episodes during or set around the merriest festival Christmas. The three MASH Christmas episodes are Dear Dad, Dear Sis and Death Take a Holiday.

Best Christmas Episodes of MASH

MASH Christmas episodes - Dear Dad

This is known to be one of the best Christmas episodes of MASH. This episode is from season 1 and is the most amusing of the three Christmas episodes. Hawkeye riding in a helicopter while dressed as Santa Claus to treat wounded soldiers under fire is hilarious and pretty serious. It’s a bizarre scene but would set one on a laugh riot.

MASH Christmas episodes - Dear Sis

Dear Sis is another hilarious episode of all MASH Christmas episodes. It airs in Season 7 of the show in which Charles is depicted in a positive light for once. The episode Dear Sis is properly a Father Mulcahy episode, the highlight of the show is definitely watching Charles receive his beloved toboggan cap. The entire camp is also seen singing ‘Dona Nobis Pacem’, which is another best highlight of that Christmas episode.

MASH Christmas episodes - Death Takes a Holiday

This is considered so far the best episode of season 9 of all MASH episodes. This was also one of the most popular and loved episodes of all Mash Christmas episodes, amongst the audience. The main storyline of this episode sees Hawkeye and Margaret working furiously to keep a mortally wounded soldier alive during Christmas so his children won’t have to think Christmas as the day their father died. However, the episode is quite intense and different from the other Christmas episodes. Apart from this storyline, the other storyline involving Charles and family’s Christmas tradition is quite gripping.

