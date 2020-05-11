'The Office' Cast Reunites To Surprise A ‘just Married’ Couple On John's 'Some Good News'

For a moment if you want to only look at Some Good News during the coronavirus scare then The Office cast has made just the right video for you. With social distancing becoming the new norm, weddings, are now becoming a virtual affair. The coronavirus pandemic might bring you down but The Office’s new video might bring a ray of hope.

Hosted by John Krasinski, Some Good News, brought in some ‘real good news’ from around the world. The video is just what you need to take all the attention from any negativity around you!

John Krasinski’s surprise SGN wedding

When John Krasinski from the popular sitcom The Office series started Some Good News during the coronavirus pandemic, the videos were only about sharing news that brings a smile on people’s face. The seventh episode into the series started off with Emily Blunt, actress and wife of John introducing her as John, however, to be caught by the man himself.

A few seconds into the video, John starts off by saying that, people are taking the quarantine into their own hands, and shows a video of three specially-abled kids take a virtual jog together. Then Emma Stone showed the weather report, which according to her was ‘pretty good’.

John Krasinski’s SGN show then shows snippets of several activities that people around the US are indulging in during the quarantine, from family Olympics to grandpa and grandma’s dressed in plastic to just be able to hug their grandparents. The show also showed snippets from around the world of people getting wedded amid the coronavirus pandemic over video conferences with parents, photos of guests on chairs, balcony guests and more. People also wore beautified masks to be wedded off in style in the video.

The highlight of the show was the cast of The Office joining in the virtual wedding of a couple hailing from Maryland. The reported couple re-enacted the popular proposal of Jim to Pam, outside of a convenience store, from The Office and the video of the same was found by John. He invited them for the show including their parents from both sides.

John himself got ordained as a minister and wedded them off in a Zoom wedding. However, the big surprise was when The Office cast ringed in the video call and danced off for the wedded couple.

Watch the entire video of the SGN’s Zoom wedding with The Office cast:

Showing of witty dance steps were The Office cast members, Ed Helms, Ellie Kemper, Mindy Kaling, Rainn Wilson, Carell, Jenna Fischer, B.J. Novak and more members. The couple who received the Zoom wedding looked thrilled while The Office cast joined the virtual wedding. During the wedding, Zac Brown also sang one of his special songs for the wedded couple.

