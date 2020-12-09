Who Is Ben Smith? 'Bachelorette' Contestant Talks His Recent Suicide Attempts

Season 16 of The Bachelorette is in full swing. When Tayshia took Clare’s place as the Bachelorette this season, a set of new contestants arrived on the show. Montel, Noah, Peter, and Spencer were new contestants this season, while a lot of suitors from Clare’s season decided to stay back and get to know Tayshia. 29-year-old Ben Smith was one of Clare’s suitors who stayed back for Tayshia and the pair hit it off in the recent episodes. Read on to find out, "Who is Ben Smith?”

Who is Ben Smith?

According to his ABC bio, after graduating from the prestigious military academy West Point, Ben served in the Army and became a Ranger. However, he had to quit the military in 2018 after breaking his back. However, Ben’s interest in health and nutrition took him to Venice Beach, California. The ex-Army Ranger does not reveal about his personal life on social media, but he constantly shares pictures that reflect his love for dogs. Ben Smith's Instagram handle reveals that Smith is a coach at Deuce Gym, and is also a nutritional coach. He has a dedicated profile on the gym's YouTube page in which he talks about his background.

Ben opens up about his battle with bulimia

During one of the show’s recent episodes, the 29-year-old opened up about his battle with Bulimia, an eating disorder which can potentially be life-threatening. A report in mayoclinic.org reveals that people with bulimia may secretly binge large amounts of food with a loss of control over eating. They then purge, trying to get rid of the extra calories in an unhealthy way.

Opening up about his struggle with the disorder, Ben said that the reason he is into fitness and nutrition is that he had suffered from an eating disorder for 15 years. The moment when Ben opened about his struggles with bulimia was groundbreaking for the franchise, much like when Adams and Ivan Hall spoke openly about Black Lives Matter. Smith talking frankly and candidly about having an eating disorder could help de-stigmatize eating disorders in men.

During one of the recent challenges on the show, where contestants had to create artwork that could help Tayshia understand their personalities better and take the walls down. Ben stepped out bare in front of Tayshia and all the other suitors. Ben loses the white robe and says, “this is me letting my guards down literally and figuratively.”

Ben opens up about his recent failed suicide attempts to Tayshia Adams

In the December 8 episode of the show, during a one on one date, Ben also opened up about a time when he went through extreme anxiety and depression. He revealed that in 2018 he had left the military, and also came out of a serious relationship. The ex-Army ranger revealed that he's back from broken. Ben said, “I was only 26 years old and couldn’t climb a flight of stairs. I was also living in a city that was too expensive for me.”

Ben then revealed that he had two failed suicide attempts, one of them being in 2018 and the latest one was in 2019. He claimed that throughout all the tough times, his sister stood by him and also saved his life. He then laughed as he realized how 'insane' it was that he'd just told Tayshia about his past, but acknowledged that he felt 'okay' about it after all.

Tayshia calmly responded to Ben saying, 'I see you, and I hear you'.’ And that's all I've been wanting. I have been wanting you to open up to me.''I don't wanna cry, but thank you,' her suitor said, as she gave him a date rose. After the heartfelt dinner, Tayshia enjoyed a private concert by Adam Hambrick, who performed his song Between Me And The End Of The World for them.

Fans react to Ben Smith

Ben Smith is the epitome of “Don’t judge a book by its cover.” Holy shit he is so strong and brave for sharing this story. I am in awe. #TheBachelorette #Bachelorette pic.twitter.com/xNVS92WI9P — Bachelor Bob (@BachelorBob_) December 9, 2020

ben smith from the bachelorette lives in my head rent free — kylie (@KylieJanes) December 2, 2020

Ben Smith from @BacheloretteABC ... your name is far too common for me to find your twitter handle but please know that I have absolutely NO IDEA how you are not yet a fan favourite. WOW. Loved you since night 1 but omg.... tonight’s episode.... maaannnnn you are something else — Kat 🌻 (@katelizabeth33) December 2, 2020

Just when I think I can’t root for Ben more— ugh, that was heavy and must have been so hard ❤️ #TheBachelorette — Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) December 9, 2020

not to be dramatic but i am in love with ben smith from the bachelorette — caroline🦋🌟🌹💫🌻 (@carolinemit4) December 8, 2020

Ben smith and Zack c on the bachelorette are angels and they need to be protected at all costs lol — Jenna Glidden (@JennaGlidden) December 2, 2020

