The Bachelorette Finale: How Long Is The Episode Going To Be? Find Out

The Bachelorette season 16 is very close to its finale and its leading lady Tayshia Adams is coming close to choosing her better half. Tayshia had narrowed her choice down to three awesome men, Zac, Brendan and Ivan. However, on the Monday night episode, Brendan shockingly decided to exit the show after coming so close to winning the final rose. Find out, “How long is The Bachelorette tonight?”

The Bachelorette Finale

How long is The Bachelorette tonight?

The December 21 episode of the Bachelorette was filled with drama as Brendan, a contestant who was believed to have the highest chance of winning exited the show right before the final rose ceremony. In addition to this Ben Smith who had been sent home last week, came back on the show to express his love for Tayshia. According to ABC, tonight’s episode of The Bachelorette season 16 will begin at its normal time, 8:00 p.m. EST on ABC. The episode will run for two hours long tonight, starting at 8:00 p.m. EST and ending at 10:00 p.m. EST. Tayshia will finally be choosing her better half and to be spouse on tonight’s episode.

What channel is The Bachelorette on?

The easiest way to watch the new episode of December 22 is to turn on the channel ABC at 8:00 p.m. with a cable subscription. However, fans can also download the ABC app on their Smart TV or various other devices to watch it live. If you have a Hulu subscription, you can watch the new episode on Wednesday, as all-new episodes debut on the streaming service after they air on ABC. However, if all else fails Reddit is an option as many Redditors live streams the episodes.

Who wins The Bachelorette?

A report by Reality Steve, reveals that Zac Clark is allegedly the recipient of Adams’ final rose. However, the pair did not get engaged at the end. Reality Steve speculates that Adams was devastated by Morais’ exit, as he was her first choice. With Brendan gone, Tayshia reportedly picked the New Yorker, Zac.

Where did Tayshia and Brendan go on their final date?

All seemed to be going well until it was time for Tayshia to go on a date with Brendan. Unlike a regular date with the other two guys, Tayshia took Brendan to meet Neil Lane to learn about engagement rings. Tayshia even confessed in the episode that she wanted to end up with Brendan when he told her about quitting the show. At dinner with her, Brendan explained that he wasn't as ready for this and he didn't want Tayshia to end up with a man who wasn't 'whole'.

