What Happened To Brendan On The Bachelorette? Read To Know Everything About His Departure

The grand finale episode of the 16th season of The Bachelorette is right around the corner. In the upcoming episode, this years' Bachelorette, Tayshia Adams will be seen on screen in a conundrum as her finalists will be seen trying to win the rose from her. In the promo of the upcoming episode, one can see that a suitor who was a part of the previous season finale episode, Brendan Morais. is missing. Since then, viewers have been wondering; "What Happened To Brendan on The Bachelorette?". Here's the answer to that question.

The Promo:

🌹♥️ The emotional finale of #TheBachelorette is TONIGHT at 8|7c on ABC. Tune in to see how Tayshia's journey ends. ♥️🌹 pic.twitter.com/cGpFbHxsq6 — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) December 22, 2020

What Happened To Brendan On The Bachelorette?

In an unexpected turn of events, Brendan Morais in The Bachelorette's season 16, decided to pull himself out of the reality show. According to a report by Refinery29, Brendan Morais began having second thoughts about marriage on the day he went to select a ring with this years' Bachelorette. Brendan Morais, who was already reeling from a past divorce, came to a realization that he hadn't fully recovered from his previous marriage. He made his feelings known to Tayisha by saying that he still feels as if he is broken from inside and a large part of him still needs the time to heal. In his concluding statements during the sit-down, Morais told Adams that his only wish for her is to be with someone who has healed, recovered and can give all of themselves to her.

Tayisha Adams' Response:

In response, Tayshia said that she understands Brendan's situation as she has been through a divorce herself as well. She said that a younger Tayshia would have not been very happy with what Brendan had to say. To the same, she added that the current Tayshia is not someone who will push a suitor against their will if they are not feeling ready.

Brendan Morais was amongst those few contestants who beat a majority of The Bachelorette 2020 cast members in order to make it to the top four. The remaining The Bachelorette 2020 cast members who will be seen participating in the finale for Tayshia Adams' Rose are Ben Smith, Ivan Hall and Zac Clark.

