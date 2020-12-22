The Bachelorette's Latest Episode Reveals Top Two Suitors While One Quits, See Who

The Bachelorette season 16 is gearing up for its finale episode as we are now down to three suitors for Tayshia Adams, who are Ivan, Zac, and Brendan. The latest episode of the series showed Tayshia Adams go into a room with one guy at a time, turn off the cameras but leave the microphones on, in order to give the viewers a glimpse about what's happening inside. Read on to know about the latest episode of the Bachelorette.

Also Read | Does Ben Come Back On 'The Bachelorette'? Find Out What Happened Between Ben & Tayshia

Also Read | Who Is Gabe Hall? Learn More About 'The Bachelorette' Contestant Ivan Hall's Brother

Who did Tayshia choose in The Bachelorette?

According to a report by E! Online, the latest episode was full of drama as Tayshia Adams in the Bachelorette had to go on a date with the top three contestants, Ivan, Zac, and Brendan. Tayshia and Ivan had to sit in a tub of ice, make out, and then they spent the night in a trailer. Later, she and Zac painted all over each other's bodies and made out before spending the night in a regular room and dancing together on the bed in the morning.

Also Read | What Happened To Chris Harrison? Here's Why 'The Bachelorette' Host Took A Break

It was all going well until it was time for Tayshia to go on a date with Brendan. Unlike a regular date with the other two guys, she took Brendan to meet Neil Lane to learn about engagement rings. Tayshia confessed that she wanted to end up with Brendan when he told her about quitting the show. At dinner with her, he explained that he wasn't as ready for this and he didn't want Tayshia to end up with a man who wasn't 'whole'.

Also Read | Does Bennett Come Back? 'The Bachelorette' Latest Episode Shocks Fans

Another surprising factor about the episode was that Ben made a return on the show after getting eliminated in last week's episode. He confessed that he is in love with Tayshia and couldn't leave the way he did the other night. She ended up with a group of really great guys and she could be making a great choice with either Zac or Ivan or even Ben. A report in Reality Steve blog reveals that ultimately, Zac Clark gets Adams' final rose. The chemistry and connection between Zac and Tayshia have been intense. But the report also reveals that the pair did not get engaged. We'll have to wait for the final episode to find out, which will air on December 22.

Also Read | Where Is 'The Bachelorette' Being Filmed? See The Locations Of The Dating Reality Series

Image Credits: The Bachelorette Official Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.