How Many Episodes Are There In 'The Crown' Season 4? All About The Latest Season

The Crown is a drama series which depicts historical events from the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. The show began from Queen Elizabeth’s wedding in the year 1947 to Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh. The first season of The Crown covered the years from 1947 to 1955. The second season of the show covered the years between 1956 to 1964. While the third season of The Crown had covered the years from 1964 till the year 1977.

The fourth season of The Crown depicts the years and reign of Queen Elizabeth II from the year 1979 till the early 1990s. The 4th season was released on Netflix on November 15, 2020. Read on to know 'How many episodes are there in The Crown season 4?'

How many episodes are there in The Crown season 4?

The number of The Crown episodes in Season 4 is 10. Here is the list of names of the episodes. The Crown Season 5 is however anticipated to be released in the year 2022. Take a look.

"Gold Stick"

"The Balmoral Test"

"Fairytale"

"Favourites"

"Fagan"

"Terra Nullius"

"The Hereditary Principle"

"48:1"

"Avalanche"

"War"

The Crown Season 4 documents and dramatizes the events that happened in the lives of the British political elite during the years 1974-1990. The bulk of the 10-part season follows Britain at the time of Margaret Thatcher’s Prime Ministership and the story of Diana Spencer, who will later come to be known as Princess Diana or the people’s queen. The season also brings Diana’s tryst with Bulimia and her mental health to light. Diana is played by Emma Corrin. Many critics have hailed Gillian Anderson’s performance as Margaret Thatcher and have hailed the season as the best one yet.

The latest season (Season 4) of The Crown also covered the events like the IRA attacks, the Falklands War and the tense relationship between Britain and South Africa. The show also covers the friction between Downing Street and Buckingham Palace which were followed by the landslide victory of Margaret Thatcher, the former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

The Crown cast includes Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, Josh O'Connor as Prince Charles and Emma Corrin as Princess Diana. Additional members of The Crown cast are Emerald Fennell as Camilla Parker Bowles, Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, amongst others.

