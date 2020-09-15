'Geostorm' Cast: Details About Actors And Their Characters In This 2017 Sci-Fi Thriller

Geostorm is one of the popular sci-fi movies in recent years. The 2017 SciFi disaster movie is helmed by Dean Devlin in his feature film directorial debut. The plot of the film revolved around a satellite designer who is on a quest to save the world from the massive storms which are caused by malfunctioning climate-controlling satellites.

The film received mostly negative reviews and attracted strong criticism for its story and visual effects. Despite this, the movie is still one of the popular movies which show nature’s wrath because of human interference and man’s evil side. A lot of people are still wondering about the Geostorm cast and their characters. For all the people who are curious about the Geostorm cast, here is everything you need to know about it.

Geostorm Cast

Gerard Butler as Jacob AKA Jake Lawson

One of the celebrated Hollywood actors, Gerard Butler has played the lead role of Jake in Geostorm cast. He is a satellite designer and a former ICSS commander.

He started his career in acting during the mid-1990s with small roles in movies like Mrs Brown, Tomorrow Never Dies among others. He further went on to appear in movies like Attila, Reign of Fire with Christian Bale, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider – The Cradle of Life with Angelina Jolie, The Phantom of the Opera, etc. He gained worldwide recognition after playing King Leonidas in Zack Snyder's 2007 fantasy war film 300. Since then he has been a part of several hit movies.

Also Read | 'Love In Winterland' Cast: List Of Actors And Characters They Play In This Hallmark Movie

Jim Sturgess as Max Lawson

Jim Sturgess played the role of Assistant Secretary of State, Max Lawson. He is also the younger brother of Jake who works under Secretary of State Leonard Dekkom.

Jim Sturgess’ first major role in films came with the musical romance drama film Across the Universe where he played Jude. He then went on to appear in several movies like 21, the crime drama Crossing Over where he shared the screen with Harrison Ford, Ray Liotta, and Ashley Judd. Some of his other notable movies include The Way Back, Cloud Atlas, Stonehearst Asylum, etc.

Also Read | Silver Bullet Cast: List Of Actors And Characters They Played In This Horror Movie

Abbie Cornish as Sarah Wilson

Abbie Cornish had played the role of Sarah Wilson. She is a US secret service agent and also Max’s fiancée. Abbie Cornish is an Australian actor and rapper. She is known for her work in movies like Bright Star, Sucker Punch, Limitless, Seven Psychopaths and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri among others. She was also seen opposite John Krasinki in the first season of Amazon Video series Jack Ryan.

Also Read | Lindsay Lohan Shares Cryptic Tweet Tagging Taylor Swift, Leaves Fans Puzzled

Ed Harris as Leonard Dekkom

Veteran Hollywood actor Ed Harris had played the role of U.S. Secretary of State Leonard Dekkom in Geostorm cast. He has been a part of several popular movies and TV shows over the years. Some of his notable movies are Apollo 13 (1995), The Truman Show (1998), Pollock (2000) and The Hours (2002) which earned him a much deserved critical acclaim and also Academy Award nominations.

Also Read | Avatar 2: Sigourney Weaver Gives Thumbs Up For The Cameras In THESE Latest On Set Pictures

Who is the little girl in Geostorm?

The little girl in Geostorm cast is played by Talitha Bateman. The name of her character is Hannah Lawson and she is the daughter of Jake. She is also the beginning and end narrator of the film. Talitha Bateman made her acting debut with The Middle and since then has appeared in several popular movies like Annabelle: Creation and Countdown among others.

Promo Image Credits: Geostorm Movie Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.