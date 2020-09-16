Is Melissa Reeves Leaving 'Days Of Our Lives'? See Details Here

Popular TV actor Melissa Reeves is known for her portrayal of Jennifer Horton Deveraux in the hit soap opera Days Of Our Lives. She has been a part of the show and had been playing the role of Jennifer Horton since 1985. The reports of her leaving the show Days Of Our Lives have been doing the rounds on the internet recently which las left fans of the show wondering. To all the people who are curious to know if Melissa Reeves leaving Days Of Our Lives, here is everything you need to know.

Is Melissa Reeves leaving Days of Our Lives?

According to a report by Soap Opera Digest, it is confirmed that Melissa Reeves is leaving the show temporarily. The report mentioned that Melissa Reeves commutes from Tennessee to Los Angeles to shoot for the soap opera. However, she has decided not to return to California when the shoot resumed earlier this month. Melissa Reeves has taken the decision of leaving the show because of the current COVID-19 situation all over the world. Melissa Reeves recently became a grandmother as her daughter Emily welcomed her newborn Woods last month. To avoid the health risk faced because of her commute, Melissa Reeves has opted out of the show Days of Our Lives.

Melissa Reeves news

In the show, she will be replaced by Emmy award-winning veteran actor Cady McClain temporarily, the report added. She is best known for playing the role of Dixie Cooney Martin in All My Children. She is also not new to step into the shoes of characters played by other actors. Earlier she had taken over as Rosanna Cabot on As the World Turns for Yvonne Perry. She also stepped into the shoes of Cynthia Watros as Kelly Andrews on The Young and the Restless among others.

Melissa in Days of Our Lives

Melissa Reeves has been playing the role of Jennifer Horton on and off in the show since 1985. Jennifer Horton is the daughter of Bill and Laura Horton, and also a member of the original core family, the Hortons. Melissa Reeves’ character and portrayal of Jennifer Horton has earned her praise from the audience as well as critics from all over the world.

