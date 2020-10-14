'Metro Park 2' Cast Kick Starts Shooting With New Additions And Precautions Amid COVID-19

The star cast of the highly-appreciated web show Metro Park recently kick-started the shooting of season 2 with utmost precautions and an addition to the stellar cast. After gaining much applause and adulation with season 1, the globally appreciated comical show Metro Park starring Ranvir Shorey, Pitobash, Purbi Joshi, and Vega Tamotia in the lead role has resumed its shoot for the second instalment.

Metro Park season 2 filming begins

Apart from the fascinating and gripping storyline, the sequel of the globally applauded show will also feature veteran actor Sarita Joshi, and Gopal Dutt. Art imitates life and that comes across in this popular show which revolves around the eccentricities and quirks of a Desi Indian Gujarati family settled in New Jersey, USA. The entertainment quotient of the show has been raised a notch higher, with its funny yet relatable characters, its modern milieus in season 2 which promises to tickle your funny bone.

Eros Now's Metro Park is a perfect blend of drama and comedy. The show is written by Ajayan Venugopalan and directed by Abi Varghese & Ajayan Venugopalan. Actress Purbi Joshi shared a still from the sets of the film while informing about the filming of the second season. In the picture, she can be seen sitting with Ranvir Shorey on a bench while gazing at a picturesque landscape. Apart from Purbi, Ranvir also treated fans with a goofy picture from the sets where he can be seen jumping in the air while holding Purbi Joshi, Abi Varghese, and Ajayan Venugopalan.

Read: Ranvir Shorey Hits Back At 'bigot' Charge After Seeking Provision For 'indigenous Faiths'

Read: Ranvir Shorey Questions, 'Why Are People Trying To Shut Kangana Ranaut?'

The story of the first part revolves around a newly-married couple, Kannan and Kinjal, who are expecting a baby, live in an apartment in New York, and plan to shift to Metro Park in New Jersey, which is close to Kinjal's sister's house. Kalpesh, Kannan's brother-in-law runs an American convenience store called Pay and Run in the heart of India-town in New Jersey and lives with his wife Payal who runs her beauty salon.

Talking about the show, Ridhima Lulla, Chief Creative Officer, Eros Group in a press statement said, "Given the success, the show enjoyed for its first season, taking things a notch higher with season 2 was an easy decision for us! The worldwide popularity and viewership season one received was because the characters and milieu were modern and relatable.”

Read: PariWar Hotstar Cast: Gajraj Rao, Ranvir Shorey And Other Actors Of Comedy Family-drama

Read: Ranvir Shorey Opens Up About Fallout With A B'wood Family; Says 'truth Prevails Over Lies'

(Image credit: PR Handout)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.