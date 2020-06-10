'Money Heist 5': Fan Theories Suggest Lisbon Aka Raquel May Betray The Professor

Alvaro Morte from the Money Heist fame recently fueled up a number of theories around his character of the Professor. The actor was speaking at the Chelsea Film Festival where he teased the end of his character in Money Heist aka La Casa De Papel. Alvaro Morte had shared that the Professor was a very weird guy and lonely during the beginning of the series. He expects that the end his character will experience the same and will revolve around him going back to the loneliness and live a solitary life. The actor believes that his character is more used to being alone and comfortable with solidarity, thus that would be the perfect end for him.

Also read: 'Money Heist' fame Raquel shares BTS picture of famous 'Girl Gang' as they chill on set

Money Heist 5 fan theories

Image courtesy - Money Heist on Facebook

Now, after this revelation made by the actor, a number of Money Heist fans started speculating and sharing fan theories about the fifth season of the show and where the characters will end up. As Alvaro Morte believes his character will go back to his solitary life as the series ends, many fans of the show on social media have pointed out that it cannot be the end Professor will face unless a dramatic fallout happens between him and Raquel, such as the latter betraying him. Various Reddit users have come up with different theories about the same.

Also read: 'Money Heist' actor Itziar Ituno to mark her debut in an English short film; Details here

One Reddit user by the name StudentDoctor 1908 wrote that the Professor did try to carry out solo heists but it did not turn out to be well. So, it is highly unlikely for him to go back to being along again in life as he cannot leave everything behind unless something major happens during the course of season 4 and 5 of Money Heist.

The Reddit user also points out that there is a possibility that Raquel does not follow the commands given to him by the Professor which can lead to a major fallout between the two.

Also read: 'Money Heist' season 5 and 6 on Netflix: All you need to know

Whereas other users on the internet have pointed out that there could be a separation between the Professor and Lisbon during the final moments of Money Heist. As fans have been invested in the love story the two characters share on-screen in the series, it is expected that the makers pull a plot twist and change the dynamics the two characters share. The fate of the characters from Money Heist is still uncertain.

Also read: Money Heist gets a South Indian touch with THIS fan-made trailer starring southern actors

Image courtesy - Still from 'Money Heist'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.