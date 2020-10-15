'The Haunting Of Bly Manor' And 'Hill House' Creator Suggests A Possibility Of Season 3

The Haunting of Bly Manor has recently released on Netflix. It is a follow-up to the 2018 series, The Haunting of Hill House. Both shows are created by Mike Flanagan but are different from each other. After much appreciations for the two series, the makers shed a light on a possible third season.

The Haunting of Bly Manor season three possibility

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, executive producers Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy talked about the possibility of a third season. Showrunner Flanagan explained that a ghost is an impact from the past on the present in every ghost story. That’s all really is, no matter how a creator dresses it up, he asserted.

Mike Flanagan stated that a ghost is simply an element of the past that refuses to live in the past and instead just encroaches upon the present that it alters the present. He mentioned that it changes the trajectory of the person who’s experiencing that little piece of the past. That link between memory and ghosts and between ghosts and the past is the lifeblood of the show, he noted.

Speaking about a possible season three, Mike Flanagan said that he feels like there is no shortage of ghosts in the world. He added that if they could find some common language with which to talk about them, then that is something he always aspires to do this season or beyond, if that is the way it goes.

The creator not only hinted The Haunting season 3 but also noted that it could go ahead with more seasons. But everything depends on a story. Currently, there is no confirmation from Netflix about a third instalment.

I'll always be profoundly grateful for the myriad of ways this show has changed my life. The rest is confetti. https://t.co/nbkgQg1TPw — Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) October 12, 2020

The Haunting of Bly Manor and Hill House has a few actors who appear in both series. It includes Victoria Pedretti, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Henry Thomas and Kate Siegel. In a recent conversation with The Wrap, Pedretti said that she does not know anything about future seasons.

Jackson-Cohen stated that he thinks a third season depends on the success of The Haunting of Bly Manor. He mentioned that it is entirely up to Mike Flanagan and what ideas he got. The actor mentioned that every one of them would definitely collaborate and work with him again if the opportunity arrives. But he asserted that there is genuinely nothing concrete as of now for season three.

The Haunting of Hill House focused on a family and ghosts. On the other hand, The Haunting of Bly Manor shows a spooky love story at its core. However, both received appreciations from the critics and the audiences. The recently released Bly Manor is trending in the Top 10 list on Netflix at several locations.

