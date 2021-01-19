Milind Soman Recalls Old Modelling Days In A Stunning Throwback Picture

Actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman looked back at his glorious acting years when he had transformed his looks for a shoot. In the picture, the actor can be seen flaunting his long and coloured lock which was for a professional assignment. The actor captioned the post and informed that the picture was clicked somewhere around 2009.

Milind Soman recalls an old professional assignment

While captioning the breathtaking looks, the actor wrote, "2009! I think this was the last time I colored my hair, for a professional assignment". Several fans of the actor were quick enough to comment under the post who could not get over his mesmerising looks. One of the users wrote, “Brown Jesus.” Another user wrote, “Most handsome Indian man.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “ut you look good in colored hair.” Another echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “What a look.”

The Four More Shots Please fame actor's Instagram profile is a treasure of throwback pictures, where the actor updates fans with some of the memorable movements of his life. Earlier, the actor took to Instagram and looked back at his journey as a model with his first advertisement campaign. The actor shared his looks from the first ad campaign and expressed how much he was nervous about it. Apart from sharing his experience, he also wrote that he was not well versed with the concept of modelling earlier, and surprisingly he got a phone call for it after which his entire life changed and he became a household name.

In the throwback pictures from the first advertising campaign in 1989, the actor is seen showing his intense gaze. He then wrote, “My first advertisement campaign 1989! Before this campaign, I did not even know that modeling was a profession. It was a surprise phone call, out of the blue, from a person who had seen me somewhere, asking me to shoot a few pics". He added, "Having been a really shy boy, I was reluctant. But when they offered Rs 50,000 for an hour's work, I had to say yes ðŸ¤“ thank you Rasna Behl” (sic)

