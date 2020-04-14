Mindhunter & Other Mystery Shows To Watch On Netflix Amid Lockdown; See List Here

With the Indian government extending the COVID-19 lockdown till May 3, 2020, everyone is forced to stay indoors. Many of us are looking for ways to stay amused and upbeat during this lockdown, and there’s nothing better than watching films together with family during these days. Hence to keep yourself entertained and busy, we have compiled some of the most gripping mystery series you can watch on Netflix.

Mindhunter

Mindhunter has a novel premise with two FBI agents Holden Ford and Bill Tench from the bureau’s Behavioral Science Unit. The two interview a laundry list of real-life and well-known serial killers in order to try to find out what’s going through their heads. Set between 1977 and 1981, the pair also tries to solve the Atlanta murders - based on the real case of Wayne Williams, who was convicted for the murder of two adult men and suspected of dozens more.

Luther

Luther is considered as one of the best British crime thrillers of recent years. The series has Idris Elba playing the role of Detective Chief Inspector who blurs the lines between right and wrong in order to get the job done. As the series develops, the crimes stretch across multiple episodes and it eventually adds complications to Luther’s life, after which his life becomes more tangled.

Unbelievable

Based on true events, the series follows a young woman (Kaitlyn Dever) accused of lying to the police about rape, and two detectives (Toni Collette and Merritt Wever). The series is not the easiest watch and can almost certainly make viewers cry and shout. However, it's compelling storytelling and the portrayal of sexual assault victims, with all twists and turns, makes the show a true crime drama.

Undercover

Undercover revolves around the stellar British lawyer Maya Cobbina played by Sophie Okonedo. The series shows how she fights to save the life of a man on death row in the States. However, the real drama occurs when something about her husband’s past is revealed. The series has a gripping plot and Okonedo’s stellar performance.

Line of Duty

Line of Duty is considered as one of most popular drama series ever broadcast on BBC Two. The thrilling show is about a police anti-corruption unit set in the West Midlands. The plot follows Steve Arnott (a Detective Sergeant) who refuses to cover up the shooting of an innocent man and exposes the dirty underside of the British Police.

