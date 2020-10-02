10 Years Of The Social Network Goes Viral, Fans Call It "cautionary Tale For Our Times"

The Social Network remains one of the most popular releases of the Hollywood film industry. The film has been directed by David Fincher, and currently, the film is celebrating its 10th anniversary. Because of the huge fan recognition, The Social Network is considered to be a cult classic. The fans have currently been sharing a number of posts as a tribute for 10 years of The Social Network. Read more to know about some fan reactions on The Social Network’s 10 year anniversary.

Fans celebrate 10 years of The Social Network on Twitter

Fans have been sharing a number of tweets as a tribute for 10 years of The Social Network. The #TheSocialNetwork has been trending on various social media platforms. Fans have written down their experiences and views about the 2010 release. A fan commented, “saw THE SOCIAL NETWORK in theatres 10 years ago today. I sat in the front row and had my mind blown, so much so that I had to see it again the next night.it became my star wars. my north star. still chasing that movie. #TheSocialNetwork”. Similarly, a number of other film fanatics have been writing their memories of this biographical drama release. Here are some recent fan reactions on 10 years of The Social Network.

“Drop the "The." Just "Facebook." It's cleaner.”



Iconic. #TheSocialNetwork dropped ten years ago today. — Jonathan Samuel (@j_samuel91) October 1, 2020

happy 10 years of ‘the social network’ pic.twitter.com/FJaYQkhfC0 — ahmad (@writtenbyahmad) October 1, 2020

Really quick before the night ends I just wanna give a shout out to one of my favorite movies! Happy 10th anniversary! If you haven’t watched it, it’s on Netflix and I strongly recommend it! #TheSocialNetwork pic.twitter.com/mgk29pCGgQ — Alan 🗿 (@alan_gallardo12) October 2, 2020

David Fincher’s #TheSocialNetwork premiered on this day 10 years ago. It remains a cautionary tale for our times – a Greek tragedy dressed in a hoodie and flip flops @IndieWire https://t.co/6zJP7BVyIz — Film Dialogue (@filmdialogueone) September 24, 2020

The Social Network Cast

The Social Network is a popular biographical film that was released in 2010. The movie tells the story of how one of the most popular social media platforms was created. It circles around Mark Zuckerberg and his friend Eduardo which was played by Jesse Eisenberg and Andrew Garfield respectively. The film was directed by David Fincher and it managed to get a number of awards including Best Motion Picture – Drama, Best Director, Best Screenplay, and Best Original Score at the 68th Golden Globe Awards. It was also nominated for a number of Academy Awards and was also as the best film of 2010 by the National Board Of Review. The film is an adaptation of Ben Mezrich's 2009 book, The Accidental Billionaires. A number of other popular celebrities of the industry were a part of the casting team for this project. Here is the complete cast list of The Social Network.

Jesse Eisenberg as Mark Zuckerberg

Andrew Garfield as Eduardo Saverin

Justin Timberlake as Sean Parker

Armie Hammer as Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss

Max Minghella as Divya Narendra

Brenda Song as Christy Lee

Rashida Jones as Marylin Delpy

John Getz as Sy

