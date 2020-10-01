Ali Fazal shares 'Mirzapur 2' trailer release date, netizens hail him as 'Guddu bhaiya'

As soon as the makers of Mirzapur 2 announced the release date of the much-anticipated web show, fans have been eagerly waiting for the trailer release date. Now, much to the surprise of the fans, the makers have finally unveiled the release date. Actor Ali Fazal who plays the role of Guddu Bhaiya in the show shared the news on Instagram and informed that the trailer will release on October 6.

Mirzapur 2 trailer release date unveiled

The actor shared a small teaser on Instagram while revealing the date. The teaser of the web show shows Pankaj Tripathi as Akhandanand Tripathi along with his reel son Divyenndu as Munna Bhaiya’s battle to sit on the throne to rule Mirzapur. In the teaser, the senior actor talks about giving the throne to his son without making any changes in the rule. Followed by Pankaj was Divyenndu who can be heard saying, “this time I am going to sit on the throne and sitting on it means setting new rules.”

Ali captioned the post and wrote that the wait is finally set to be over on October 6 as the trailer releases. Several excited fans were quick enough to express their happiness after listening to the good news. One of the users wrote that the trailer will spread fire in the entire country. Another user wrote, “Ali Bhai coming soon action.” A third user echoed his excitement and wrote, “Eagerly waiting for this season,” while another commented and thanked the actor for good news and also wrote that all his fans are excited to watch the trailer.

Mirzapur is an action-drama web series that started in the year 2018. The plot of this series revolves around a few shocking events at a wedding and the repercussions that follow. The show has been created by Karan Anshuman and Puneet Krishna while it stars actors like Ali Fazal and Vikrant Massey in key roles.

