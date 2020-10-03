'Mirzapur 2': Shweta Tripathi Looks Ready For A Bloodbath In Recent Teaser

Ever since the makers of Mirzapur 2 announced the release date of the series, fans of the show have been eagerly waiting for the updates about the show. Various new posters and first looks of the show have been released till now with the Mirzapur 2 trailer set to release on October 6. Recently, the makers released a new teaser of Mirzapur 2 featuring Shweta Tripathi as Golu. Here is everything you need to know about the new Mirzapur 2 teaser.

Shweta Tripathi as Golu looks determined to take down enemies

One of the lead actors from Mirzapur 2, Shweta Tripathi took to her official Instagram account and shared a new teaser of Mirzapur 2. In the short video trailer, Shweta Tripathi is seen as her character Golu from Mirzapur 2. The video starts with Shweta Tripathi turning pages of her book which features a sketch and Golu written on it. Blood drops fall on the page and the Vikrant Massey’s character Vinay Pandit AKA Bablu’s dialogue can be heard in the background. As the blood drops fall, Bablu says, “Ye khoon ka daag hai Golu, ek baar laga toh chhutega nahin.” After this dialogue, Shweta Tripathi closes her book and says, “Lag jaaye, humein koi parwaah nahin. Dushmann haath laga, toh bachega nahin.” Here is a look at the Mirzapur 2 teaser.

Shweta Tripathi as Golu

From the looks of the Mirzapur 2 teaser, it seems like Shweta Tripathi is gearing up to go all guns blazing to avenge the deaths of Bablu and her sister Sweety Gupta. In the first season of Mirzapur, Golu was shown to be a non-violent character. However, her role is expected to change as Shweta Tripathi as Golu looks determined to go any lengths to bring the enemy down.

Mirzapur 2

Mirzapur season 1 ended on a dramatic note as Guddu and Golu make a narrow escape from the wedding. Mirzapur 2 is expected to pick up from where the last season ended. The makers recently announced that the Mirzapur 2 trailer will be released on October 6, 2020. Mirzapur 2 will release on October 23, 2020. Mirzapur 2 cast is expected to feature several talented actors like Ali Fazal, Vijay Varma, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Amit Sial, Anjum Sharma, Sheeba Chaddha, Manu Rishi Chadha and Rajesh Tailang among others.

Image Credits: Shweta Tripathi Instagram

