'Mirzapur 2' Release Date On Amazon Prime Video Announced By Makers

Mirzapur 2 is one of the most awaited web series in the country. The first season was released in 2018, with a total of nine episodes that garnered praises from the audiences. Fans of the show have been eagerly waiting for the second season for a long time. Now the release date of Mirzapur 2 is revealed.

Also Read | Ali Fazal's Tweet To President Trump Asking "Mirzapur 2 Kab Aa Raha Hai" Goes Viral

Mirzapur 2 release date out

The makers have announced the release date of Mirzapur 2 with a small promo video. It shows flashback scenes from the first season on bullets. Voice over of Ali Fazal as “Guddu Bhaiya” says that “there are two kinds of people in the world; alive and dead. Then there is the third kind; injured. They took everything from me and left me alive. Made a mistake.” Number two appears with bullet shells around it. Mirzapur season 2 is all set to premiere on October 23, 2020, on Amazon Prime Video. Check out the announcement video:

Also Read | As Unseen 'Mirzapur' BTS Photos Go Viral, Fans Ask For Season 2; See Pictures

Mirzapur 2 cast features Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Amit Sial, Anjum Sharma, Sheeba Chaddha, Manu Rishi Chadha and Rajesh Tailang as they reprise their role in the action-packed series. Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Isha Talwar will be making their debut in the series. Mirzapur 2 is created by Puneet Krishna and directed by Gurmeet Singh and Mihir Desai.

Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video, talked about the announcement. She said that Mirzapur has “truly been a game-changer” title for them. She stated that the show heralded a “new idiom of storytelling” for Indian audiences. Aparna mentioned that its characters have become a part of the popular culture. They are certain that the “riveting narrative” of season 2 will leave the audiences “mesmerized once again,” she noted.

Also Read | Ali Fazal Reunites With 'Mirzapur' Gang As They Gear Up For Dubbing Sessions

Also Read | 'Mirzapur' Actor Shweta Tripathi Gives Glimpse Of Dubbing Session As Fans Await Season 2

Excel Entertainment co-head and producer Ritesh Sidhwani said that their production company has received “immense love” for constantly pushing the envelope when it comes to creating “impactful and powerful” content. He stated that Mirzapur was a step in that endeavour. He mentioned that it was not just about breaking boundaries for the audiences, but also for themselves as content creators. Ritesh added that bringing “thrilling and untold stories” from India’s hinterland without losing authenticity has been their biggest win. The producer said that the praises Mirzapur season one has, not only India but globally, is “heartening” for them. He noted that it pushes Excel Entertainment and Amazon Prime Video to continue the momentum with the second season of the show.

Mirzapur 2 creator Puneet Krishna said that the love and appreciation that the show has garnered since its launch has been “simply overwhelming” for him. He mentioned that they are taking it a notch higher, and are certain that the audiences are in for a “visual treat” in the sequel. He stated that seeing audiences’ excitement for season 2 for months made each one of them deliver a “performance that matches up to the scale” at which the show has now placed itself. Puneet noted that there are “thrilled” to take the fans to another “dynamic world of Mirzapur” that everyone has been waiting for a very long time.

(With Inputs from PR)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.