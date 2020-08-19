As Unseen 'Mirzapur' BTS Photos Go Viral, Fans Ask For Season 2; See Pictures

Mirzapur is one of the most popular crime thriller web series. While fans loved the first season, they just can’t seem to wait for the second season of the show. Recently, Amazon Prime Video shared some unseen Mirzapur pictures on Instagram.

The Instagram post showcase BTS moments from the shoot, and the post was captioned as, “you had a lot of fun watching while they had a lot of fun making ðŸ’™”. The Instagram post featured 10 BTS photographs of the Mirzapur cast. This post has become viral on social media.

Fans also expressed their excitement for Mirzapur season 2 in the comments section. While some couldn’t seem to wait for the second season, some also predicted the release date. You can check out the Instagram post here:

You can check out some of the comments here:

Ali Fazal's Instagram:

Mirzapur actor, Ali Fazal is quite active on Instagram. As of date, the actor has about 1 million followers on Instagram. Ali Fazal recently reposted a Mirzapur BTS picture from Amazon Prime Video’s Instagram.

Further, he captioned the story as, “@rasikadugal ur expression!!!!!!!!!! AND @vikrantmassey87 hahhahaha”. He also tagged Amazon Prime Video in the story and added the ‘Best’ sticker. You can check out Ali Fazal's Instagram story here:

Mirzapur 2 release:

Mirzapur 2 release has created a lot of buzz. Some of the Mirzapur cast members have reportedly started dubbing for the show as well. Mirzapur cast members who have started dubbing for the show include Shweta Tripathi, Divyendu V Sharmaa, and Rasika Duggal.

Mirzapur plot synopsis:

This show depicts the criminal activities and lawlessness that are carried out by the dons of Mirzapur. The don of Mirzapur, Akhandanand Tripathi a.k.a 'Kaleen Bhaiya' is portrayed as a rich carpet exporter. Mirzapur is a powerful seat of the region and Akhandanand Tripathi’s gang remains unchallenged there.

Akhandanand Tripathi’s son Munna Tripathi wishes to inherit his father's legacy, and to do so, he engages in several criminal activities. Mirzapur also houses righteous citizens i.e. Guddu and Bablu Pandit. Their father is a lawyer and activist. When a shocking incident occurs at a wedding procession, things start to take an ugly turn. This, in turn, ignites a power struggle in Mirzapur.

Mirzapur cast:

Some of the Mirzapur cast members include:

Pankaj Tripathi

Ali Fazal

Vikrant Massey

Divyendu Sharma

Shriya Pilgaonkar

Rasika Dugal

Kulbhushan Kharbanda

Rajesh Tailang

Shweta Tripathi

