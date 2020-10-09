'Mirzapur 2' Trailer & Others That Triggered Wave Of Excitement Among Audience This Week

In the last few days, a number of promising trailers were released which took the internet by storm. These trailers have been creating a lot of buzz amongst the viewers as they seem to have promising plotlines and performances. Here is a look at five trailers which released this week and instantly left the audience hungry for more.

Trailers released this week

1. Mirzapur Season 2

Mirzapur S2 is one of the most anticipated series of 2020. The trailer of the show was released on October 6, and it has been leaving quite a few people excited. The trailer showcases how Guddu will be back for revenge from the Tripathi family. It also indicates that the Mirzapur politics will take a whole new turn with new characters and various plot twists. Have a look at the trailer starring Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, and Pankaj Tripathi, amongst others.

2. Halal Love Story

Halal Love Story is an upcoming Malayalam film which has been triggering quite some excitement amongst the people. This new trailer showcases a group of people who are trying to make a one-hour long film with a short budget and an inexperienced yet passionate team. Their hardships and undying spirit are the highlights of this Amazon Prime original film. It stars actors like Indrajith Sukumaran, Joju George, Sharaf U Dheen in key roles while the direction has been done by Zakariya. Have a look.

3. Fatman

Fatman is another action-comedy film which had a trailer released this week. The plot of this film revolves around a unique version of Santa Claus who is at risk as a few people intent on killing him off. The trailer is action-packed and displays stunning Christmas-related landscapes. The film stars Mel Gibson in the lead role. Have a look at the Fatman trailer here.

4. Free Guy

Free Guy is an action comedy film which seems to have a unique storyline to keep the fans hooked. The trailer showcases a man named Guy who is living his best life in a video game. His life takes a 180 degree turn when he learns certain truths about life. The film has been directed by Shawn Levy and stars actors like Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery in key roles.

Read 'Mirzapur 2' Trailer Out: Murky World Of Guns Impresses Fans As Battle For Power Rages On

Also read Amazon Comes Up With A Kaleen Bhaiya Question; Fans More Interested In Mirzapur 2 Trailer

5. Laxmmi Bomb

Laxmmi Bomb is another Bollywood film which has been in the news for quite some time now. The trailer was released this week and people cannot help but speak about how exciting the ride looks. The trailer showcases Akshay Kumar’s character getting possessed by a ghost, turning him into a completely different person in a hilarious yet scary way. Fans are loving every bit of the trailer as expressed in the comments section.

Read Ali Fazal Shares 'Mirzapur 2' Trailer Release Date, Netizens Hail Him As 'Guddu Bhaiya'

Also read 'Mirzapur 2' Fan Theories Predict The End Of The Tripathis; Interesting Assumptions Ahead

Image Courtesy: Stills from YouTube (Amazon Prime Video India)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.