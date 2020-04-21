'Mirzapur 2' Gets A Release Date| Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The New Season

Mirzapur is one of the most successful web series. The first season of the popular web crime thriller series grabbed a lot of attention for its gripping tale and amazing performances by all the actors. After the launch of Mirzapur’s first season, fans were curious about Mirzapur 2. According to the recent media reports, Mirzapur 2 has gotten a release date.

Mirzapur 2 release date

Mirzapur 2 was expected for a summer 2020 release. Makers of Mirzapur 2 had earlier mentioned through media interactions that filming and post-production of the second season is complete. According to recent media reports, Mirzapur 2 will be streaming on the OTT platform from December 25, 2020. It is also speculated that the trailer of Mirzapur 2 will be out around two months before the release date.

Mirzapur 2 cast

Ali Fazal as Guddu Bhaiya.

Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya.

Divyendu Sharmaa as Munna Bhaiya.

Kulbhushan Kharbanda as Satyanand Tripathi.

Shweta Tripathi as Gajagamini Gupta AKA Golu Gupta

Rasika Duggal as Kaleen Bhaiya’s second wife

Shaji Chaudhary as Kaleen Bhaiya’s trusted follower

