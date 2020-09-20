'Mirzapur' Season 1: Significant Deaths From The First Season Of The Popular Web-series

Mirzapur 2 has become one of the most anticipated Indian web series. Premiering on Amazon Prime Video, the much-awaited second season of the show is all set to release soon. There are several deaths in season one that leads up to the development of Mirzapur season 2. Know about those significant demises from season one to have a recap of the story.

Significant deaths from Mirzapur season one

Bablu Bhaiya

Vikrant Massey essayed Vinay “Bablu” Pandit in the first season. Known as Bablu bhaiya, he is among the most important Mirzapur characters. He was considered as the brainy one between the two brothers. Bablu was killed by Phoolchand Tripathi aka Munna Bhaiya, played by Divyendu Sharma, in the last episode.

Sweety Gupta

Mirzapur cast has Shriya Pilgaonkar as Sweety Gupta. She falls in love and marries Guddu Pandit, portrayed by Ali Fazal. The couple was all set to welcome their first child. However, pregnant Sweety was shot by Munna Bhaiya in the last episode, along with Bablu. Munna was obsessed with Sweety and could not take the news of her being pregnant with Guddu’s child.

Compounder

Subodh, known as Compounder, was a dear friend of Munna Tripathi. The character was played by Abhishek Banerjee. He grabbed much attention for his loyal friendship. It was to a level that he was slaughtered by his own buddy Munna, taking his blame of plotting the death of Akhandanand Tripathi aka Kaleen Bhaiya, essayed by Pankaj Tripathi.

Rati Shankar Shukla

Shubrajyoti Bharat played Rati Shankar Shukla in Mirzapur season 1. He was the Bahubali of Jaunpur and archenemy of Kaleen Bhaiya. Rati Shankar tried to manipulate and get Guddu and Bablu in his team, making them turn against Kaleen Bhaiya. But his planned failed miserable, as he was shot in the head by Guddu who was angered with his bad behaviour.

Major deaths took place during the last episode of Mirzapur season 1. While Munna Tripathi was on a killing spree at the wedding, his father Kaleen Bhaiya was trying to regain his power. In order to do so, he put Senior Superintendent of Police Ram Sharan Maurya (Amit Sial) and some of his colleagues on a death row.

On the other hand, Satyanand Tripathi, essayed by Kulbhushan Kharbanda, made Beena Tripathi (Rasika Dugal) cut off their servant’s private part, with whom she was having an intimate relationship.

Mirzapur ending explained

The chaotic and thrilling last episode of Mirzapur made fans hyped about the upcoming seasons, but there are also important details that it holds which leads to the upcoming season. Guddu escapes from the wedding where Munna Tripathi was about to kill him. However, he is severely injured but has his sister Dimpy (Harshita Gaur) and Gajgamini “Golu” Gupta (Shweta Tripathi) by his side. Munna will probably escape too from the wedding, even though people were firing bullets at him.

Kaleen Bhaiya in on the point to regain his power as Bahubali of Mirazpur after killing several policemen who tried to take him down. But he is unaware of what waits for him at his home. Beena Tripathi seems to be going rogue on her father-in-law who forceful makes her kill a servant and gets intimate with her.

