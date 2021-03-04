'Mismatched' Shooting Location: Filming Details Of The Prajakta Koli & Rohit Saraf Starrer

Directed by Akarsh Khurana in collaboration with Nipun Dharmadhikari, Mismatched is a 2020 released coming-of-age web show based on the novel When Dimple Met Rishi by Sandhya Menon. Starring Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf, Rannvijay Singha and Vidya Malavade in pivotal roles, the series was bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP Movies. The post-production work of the show was completed amid the COVID-19 lockdown in India which has left many intrigued about the shooting location of the series. Hence, here’s everything that you need to know about the Mismatched shooting location.

Where was Mismatched filmed?

The filming of Mismatched began in November 2019. According to IMDb, some portions of the web show was filmed at the Old Royal School of Jodhpur. The writers began to adapt the script in 2018. While the novel is set in the United States, Mismatched was adapted in such a way that the story takes place in Jaipur, India. A majority of the scenes were shot in Jaipur within a span of 38-39 days. The cast members of the show reportedly worked for 12 hours daily in order to wrap up the project quickly. Here’s taking a quick look at a few behind-the-scenes photos of the web show.

About Mismatched’s plot

The plot of the show revolves around the life of Rishi and Dimple. While Rishi is a die-hard romantic who believes in the traditional ways of dating, Dimple, on the other hand, is a high-spirited gamer. After being set-up by their families, the two teenagers strike up a bond of friendship with each other over the summer programmer joined by them.

Originally the first season of the show consisted of six episodes, however, after the release of the first season the show was renewed by Netflix. The second season is yet conceptualised. Amidst this, Prajakta Koli’s recent Instagram post has raised anticipation about the forthcoming season. In the picture shared by her, both the leads of the show can be seen sharing a contagious smile. While sharing the photo, Parjakta wrote,

Did you really think Dimple and Rishi would leave you hanging like that? COME ON!

Season 2 let’s go!

