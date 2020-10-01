Mithila Palkar Reveals Her Grandfather Was Tested COVID Positive; Shares Emotional Story

Mithila Palkar, who grew up with her grandparents, recently spoke about the emotional rollercoaster she went through when she got to know that her grandfather was tested COVID positive. The Little Things actor shared the story of her emotional ordeal her family went through during the tough time with Humans of Bombay.

Mithila Palkar speaks about her emotional rollercoaster

Mithila began with sharing how it was difficult to explain the situation caused by the pandemic to her grandfather, who she lovingly calls Bhau. She added that he kept asking several questions about the pandemic. She then went on to reveal how her grandfather was confined to the four walls after his health issues. And due to the lockdown, he didn’t receive any newspapers at home, couldn’t visit the temple and was restricted from speaking to the neighbours. She stated that her grandfather had a nanny and a maid, who she prohibited from stepping out. She added that her grandfather is 93 and a diabetic, hence she took all the necessary precautions.

However, a few weeks back her grandfather was tested COVID-19 positive after he developed a high fever. She added that her grandfather was surprisingly calm. But when Mithila and her mother left he was shattered. She also spoke about how her mother and grandfather were never apart for 65 years.

She later added that he would call them 3-4 times a day just to inquire about her mother’s health. To her relief, he recovered in 10 days and reunited with Mithila and her mother. She concluded by saying that it was an emotional rollercoaster but the silver lining was that everyone got to spend a lot of time together and grew closer. Take a look at the full post below.

Mithila Palkar’s Instagram

Mithila Palkar is quite active on Instagram. With a fan following of about 2.5M followers, Mithila has won many hearts for her happy-go-lucky persona. Mithila shares snippets of her travel life with her fans and followers. In a recent Instagram post, Mithila shared a picture of her trip to LA. In the picture, Mithila was seen posing with her hearty smile with a pair of sunglasses and a polka dot top.

Image Credits: Mithila Palkar Instagram

