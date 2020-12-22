'Parks And Recreation' Christmas Episodes To Watch This Holiday Season

As the holiday season is just around the corner, netizens have been busy looking out for special Christmas series and movies to add to their watch list as they would like to watch some Christmas specials with their loved ones to enjoy the holiday season. Lots of shows and films have Christmas episodes, however, for all the ardent fans of the Parks and Recreation, here's a list of Parks and Rec Christmas episodes which one can watch this festive season to revisit their show from back in the days. Read on to see a list of the best Christmas episodes of Parks and Rec.

Parks and Rec episodes

Christmas Scandal

Christmas Scandal was a part of the show’s second seasons. It was episode number 12 and was the 125th episode overall. According to IMDb, Leslie is wrongly charged with having sexual relations with a sleazy councilman from Pawnee. Meanwhile, as she deals with the scandal, the majority of the office takes on Leslie's jobs, and officer Dave has more shocking news for Leslie. The show was directed by Randall Einhorn and starred Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Paul Schneider in lead roles.

Citizen Knope

Citizen Knope was a part of the show’s fourth seasons and was the episode number 10. According to IMDb, during her suspension from the agency, Leslie attempts to keep herself occupied, but gets some bad news about her campaign. Meanwhile, Ben is searching for a private-sector job, and the office is giving Leslie the perfect Christmas present. The show was directed by Randall Einhorn and starred Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Paul Schneider in lead roles.

Ron and Diane

Ron and Diane was a part of the show’s fifth seasons and was the episode number nine. According to IMDb, at an awards ceremony to ruin Ron's new relationship, Tammy turns up, and four of Jerry's colleagues are surprised that he's having a Christmas party without them. The show was directed by Dan Goor and starred Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Paul Schneider in lead roles. The show was lauded by fans and viewers for the acting skills and storyline.

