Mona Singh Reveals How Her 'quarantine Honeymoon' Is Going; Read

Mona Singh recently opened up to a media portal and told them how her now-husband Shyam had proposed to her. She even revealed how the two are spending time in quarantine as their honeymoon got cancelled because of the pandemic. She even talked about her bonding with her husband and what about him attracted her the most.

Mona Singh's quarantine honeymoon

Mona Singh got married in December 2019, to a man whom she has known for five years. The actor confessed that she loved his sense of humour, which was a big tick on her list. She revealed to a media portal that the couple had plans to go on their honeymoon to Spain and Italy.

However, due to pandemic lockdown, those plans were cancelled. The actor told a media portal that right now she and her husband are enjoying their quarantine honeymoon. She jokingly said to the portal that since their honeymoon plans went for a toss, now they make pizza and pasta at home and enjoy their quarantine honeymoon.

A media portal asked her how her married life was going and what traits of Shyam attracted her the most. To this Mona Singh said that her married life is going great and there were many traits of Shyam that attracted her. She talked about how the two met at a friend’s birthday party and they hit it off quickly.

Mona Singh revealed that she likes people who have a good sense of humour and Shyam is a very funny man. The actor further said that one thing she likes most about him is, how he lets her be. She further added that Shyam does not want to change a single thing about her.

Jassi Jaisi Koi Nai star Mona even told the portal that she can be very annoying at times but her husband is very cool and does not say things. Both of them like each other and respect each other, more importantly, they respect each other’s space.

How Shyam proposed to Mona Singh

Mona Singh revealed to a media portal that Shyam proposed to her just before her birthday in October 2019. She said that the two were in his car and in the middle of the road, he popped out a ring and asked her the question. Mona was taken back by surprise and he put the ring on her finger. Mona revealed that she was caught by surprise but it was very romantic to her.

Image Credits: Mona Singh Instagram

